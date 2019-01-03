Ariana Grande to headline Coachella after Kanye West drops out of festival

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala will headline this year's Coachella Festival after Kanye West reportedly dropped out over creative differences.

Sources told TMZ that West, 41, refused to perform on the traditional 60x40-foot stage provided at the Indio, Calif., festival because he felt it was "artistically limiting."

On West's Saint Pablo tour, the rapper's stage famously moved over the audience and was so popular that Yeezy's nemesis Taylor Swift referenced it in her revenge-themed hit "Look What You Made Me Do."

Goldenvoice, which produces Coachella, reportedly refused to accommodate West's demands for a unique stage, leading him to back out of performing altogether rather than compromise.

Grande, 25, wasn't a mere substitute for West (like he was when she bailed on performing on "Saturday Night Live" this fall) — sources revealed to TMZ that having the "Thank U, Next" singer on the bill was to send a message about female empowerment, continuing a trend with Bjork, Beyonce and Lady Gaga started before her.

A rep for West did not immediately return a request for comment on his alleged stage issue.