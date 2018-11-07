Ariana Grande nearly falls, tears up during live ‘Thank U, Next’ performance

Ariana Grande kept it very real during her Wednesday performance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"!

The 25-year-old pop star gives the first performance of her new breakup anthem “thank u, next” for the crowd, channeling the hit 1996 film "First Wives Club" for her all-white girl group ensembles with pals, Tayla Parx and Victoria Monet.

The ladies danced around to the tune on the stage, which was set up to look like a wedding reception.

At one point, Grande stood up on a chair, bopping to her song in white heeled boots, but when she stepped down, she stumbled and fell, exclaiming, "Oh my god!”

The moment gave her a slight case of the giggles as she went into the next verse, but she powered through.

The tune, which namechecks several of her famous exes, including former fiance, Pete Davidson, the late Mac Miller, Big Sean, and Ricky Alvarez, is a touching tribute to the past men in her life and to the woman she’s become as a result.

The song got particularly emotional for Grande during a verse about her parents.

"One day I’ll walk down the aisle. Holding hands with my mama,” she sang, through tears. "I’ll be thanking my dad. ‘Cause she grew from the drama.”

The lyrics caused the singer to get a bit choked up, recalling her parents’ relationship drama, but once again, she managed to make it through, to a strong finish, which featured her busting out some dance moves before exiting up the stairs of the studio.

Host DeGeneres joked about Grande leaving, prompting her to return in a funny confused moment.

"We were supposed to come down?” Grande asked.

"Yeah, you left me!” DeGeneres quipped.

"I thought we were supposed to exit!” the singer noted.

