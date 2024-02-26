Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Anya Taylor-Joy slammed for 'triggering' Instagram post: 'Can we not normalize starvation?'

'The Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy surprised fans when she attended the premiere of 'Dune: Part 2'

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
Anya Taylor-Joy landed herself in hot water with her fans.

The actress attended the New York premiere of "Dune: Part 2" in a gold bodycon dress, with a layer of black tulle on top. In an Instagram post recapping the night, Taylor-Joy posted a black-and-white photo of herself in the corset she was wearing underneath, showing her followers how slim her frame is.

Commenters immediately began voicing their opinions about the actress' decision to share the photo, with some calling it toxic, and others saying there's nothing wrong with it.

"Do you realize how corsets are hurtful for women's health and should not be promoted," one person wrote, with another adding, "Can we not normalize starvation?"

Anya Taylor-Joy and "Dune Part 2" premiere and her in a corset

Fans accused Taylor-Joy of promoting unhealthy body standards with her latest Instagram post. (Getty Images | Anya Tayolor-Joy Instagram)

"Rough. Expected better from you tbh. Thinness isn't chic," another follower commented. "Nothing to be proud of & sets a poor example for young girls," wrote another.

"This is really triggering to a lot of people :(," one comment read.

While there were many negative comments under the post, there were some who came to the actress' defense, with one fan writing, "Sensing A LOT of pettiness and jealousy in these comments."

Some fans called for everyone to "let a woman be free" and realize "she’s not promoting anything" by posting a photo of herself in an outfit. "If she likes it good, if you don’t, it’s perfectly fine," they concluded.

Anya Taylor-Joy at the New York premiere of "Dune Part 2."

Fans came to Taylor-Joy's defense saying she should be free to wear whatever she wants. (Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

"Everyone wants more freedom for women and for them to be more empowered, and when she dresses the way she wants all of a sudden all the women are against her. Check your hypocrisy a little bit," one defender wrote.

Taylor-Joy first came to prominence when she starred in the 2015 horror film "The Witch." She went on to play Beth Harmon in the Netflix miniseries "The Queen's Gambit." She has since appeared in "The Menu," "Last Night in Soho," "Amsterdam," and most recently, "Dune: Part 2."

The director of "Dune: Part 2," Denis Villeneuve, wanted to keep Taylor-Joy's involvement in the movie a secret for as long as possible, revealing her participation in the film on the red carpet at its premiere in London, when she was seen posing with the rest of the cast.

"I think that Hollywood is the most gossipy town on earth and I wanted, as an experiment, to see how long we could keep a secret," Villeneuve told The Hollywood Reporter in February. "We did it. It was a special unit. We went to Africa to shoot with Anya under super-secrecy. I just loved the idea to keep something a surprise for the audience until the very end; it was like a gift I wanted to keep for the fans." 

The cast of "Dune Part 2" at the London premiere

Taylor-Joy surprised fans when she walked the carpet with the rest of the "Dune: Part 2" cast. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Due to the secrecy, not much is known about the character Taylor-Joy plays in the movie. When walking the red carpet at the London premiere, Taylor-Joy said in an interview broadcast by Warner Bros. U.K., "You'll have to see the film" to find out more.

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

