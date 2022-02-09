Comedian Anthony Johnson's cause of death revealed

Comedian Anthony Johnson's cause of death has been revealed.

The "Friday" actor died of natural causes stemming from "chronic ethanol use," the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office told Fox News Digital.

According to USA Today, Johnson, who was 55 at the time of his death, tested positive for coronavirus, but he showed no signs of pneumonia.

There were no drugs or alcohol in Johnson's system at the time of his death, per the outlet.

COMEDIAN ANTHONY JOHNSON DEAD AT 55

The actor died Sept. 6, 2021.

"It is with great sadness, we can confirm Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson’s passing at the age of 55," his rep LyNea Bell told Fox News Digital at the time.

BETTY DAVIS, '70S FUNK ICON, DEAD AT 77

"Our BH Talent family is saddened about the loss of an amazing iconic legend in comedy, our client and friend Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson," she said in a statement. "We are praying for all those that were touched by his comedy, acting, but most of all, his life. We are especially praying for his beloved wife, children, siblings and manager. Please give them the time they need to process and grieve such a huge loss."

Johnson was best known as Ezel, an addict and thief, in "Friday." He also starred in "Lethal Weapon 3," "House Party," "Moesha" and "The Jamie Foxx Show."

CHICAGO SOUL SINGER SYL JOHNSON DEAD AT 85

After rising to fame in the '90s, Johnson also performed standup comedy routines at bars and clubs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Per TMZ , Johnson’s nephew revealed the actor "was found lifeless in a store earlier [in September] in Los Angeles and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Johnson was born in 1965 in Compton, California.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report