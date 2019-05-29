Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Published

Ansel Elgort confuses the Internet after posting 17 shirtless selfies: ‘What is happening right now?’

By Lindsey Kupfer | New York Post
Ansel Elgort loves a good shirtless selfie … or 17 of them.

The 25-year-old actor posted 17 back-to-back selfies on Instagram and the internet couldn’t contain their thoughts about it.

Most people, including Zoë Kravitz, were confused by the abundance of snaps.

LENNY KRAVITZ COMMENTS ON DAUGHTER ZOE'S RACY NUDE INSTAGRAM PHOTO

“dude. what is happening right now ? lol,” Kravitz wrote.

Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban even asked Elgort, “You good? Lol.”

Actor Ansel Elgort arrives at the 90th Academy Awards on April 3, 2018 in Hollywood, Calif. (Reuters)

“Are u drunk,” one person commented, and another wrote, “when you can’t choose one so you post them all.”

Despite being confused, people were loving it.

ANSEL ELGORT TO PLAY 'WEST SIDE STORY' LEAD IN SPIELBERG REMAKE, REPORT SAYS

“thank u for your service,” someone wrote. The celebrity podcast “Who? Weekly” added, “I love this place.”

Elgort has yet to comment on his reasoning for posting the photos, but it could be to draw attention to the first trailer for his upcoming movie “The Goldfinch,” which dropped on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.