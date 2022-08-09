Anne Heche being investigated for DUI: What's next?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police are investigating Anne Heche for driving under the influence after she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles on Friday.

The crash ignited a fire and almost destroyed the Mar Vista home.

Julia Jayne, founder of Jayne Law Group, P.C., explained to Fox News Digital that Heche would be charged in the crash, even if she wasn't under the influence.

"She's going to get charged," Jayne said. "They're going to try to charge her with something for that. Reckless driving at a minimum, if she's got no alcohol in her system."

ANNE HECHE IN A COMA FOLLOWING CAR CRASH: SHE HAS NOT 'REGAINED CONSCIOUSNESS,' REP SAYS

Legal experts previously told Fox News Digital that Heche could be charged with reckless driving, hit-and-run and potentially DUI.

A public information officer for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that authorities obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche's blood on Aug. 5.

The results of the blood test are pending and the investigation ongoing. If Heche is found to have been intoxicated during the crash, she will be charged with a DUI hit-and-run, LAPD told Fox News Digital. Authorities will then present the case to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.

If drugs are detected in the LAPD's initial toxicology screen, authorities will have to run a confirmatory test to decide what level of drug was in Heche's system. This secondary toxicology report could take up to 30 days, according to a representative for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Jayne, a criminal defense attorney, told Fox News Digital that police taking time to investigate driving under the influence isn't "unique" to Heche's crash.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"If there's time, send it to the lab," she said. "Get the blood test results, because also there are certain enhancements that they might want to charge depending on what the blood alcohol level is. So, it makes sense that they would do that investigation, not unique to her in any DUI case."

Jayne explained that if the blood sample was taken within three hours of Heche's crash, the blood sample would be considered "reliable for the time of driving."

"They probably took it within that time, and that gives them some confidence," she said.

The "Donnie Brasco" actress is in "extreme critical condition" after the crash, a representative for the actress told Fox News Digital on Monday.

"She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," the rep said. "She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

Heche's rep shared on Saturday that she was in "stable condition," noting that the actress' "family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time."

Heche's ex-boyfriend, Thomas Jane, previously told the Daily Mail that the actress is "expected to pull through."

The actress crashed her Mini Cooper twice on Friday, with the second crash igniting a fire that left a home almost destroyed in the Mar Vista neighborhood.

Heche suffered burn injuries but was "conscious and breathing" when paramedics removed her from the vehicle.

It's unclear when the results of her toxicology report will be returned to authorities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Video of Heche enjoying a drunken outing with friend and podcast co-host Heather Duffy resurfaced following her crash.

Duffy and Heche seemingly struggling to walk to their ride home after leaving Craig's in Los Angeles back in September 2021.

More recently, Heche and Duffy recorded an episode of "Better Together" where they "drank vodka" with "wine chasers." The podcast was recorded on Tuesday – three days before the near-fatal crash left Heche in a coma.

The podcast was posted on the same day as the crash, but taken down due to "innaccurate reporting" about the timing, a representative for the media told Fox News Digital.