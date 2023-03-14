Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

Angela Bassett, Hugh Grant both scorched online for viral Oscar moments

Get the latest Hollywood headlines from the Fox News Entertainment newsletter

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Angela Bassett and Hugh Grant were both criticized for their behavior at the 95th Academy Awards carpet and show.

Angela Bassett and Hugh Grant were both criticized for their behavior at the 95th Academy Awards carpet and show. (Kevin Mazur/Mike Coppola)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

DID THE THING - Angela Bassett accused of being 'sore loser' in viral Oscar moment after Jamie Lee Curtis' win. Continue reading here…

‘ALREADY HAD IT' - Hugh Grant criticized for 'rude' Oscars red carpet interview. Continue reading here…

HERO MODE - Oscars 2023: Lady Gaga jumps into action after fall on red carpet ahead of emotional performance. Continue reading here…

William Shatner revealed what he wants to leave for his grandchildren while reflecting on his mortality.

William Shatner revealed what he wants to leave for his grandchildren while reflecting on his mortality. (Santiago Felipe)

LEAVING A LEGACY - William Shatner says he ‘doesn't have long to live’ while reflecting on legacy. Continue reading here…

'I GET TO CHOOSE' - 'Stranger Things' actress stepping back from Hollywood after allegedly offered threesome by movie producer. Continue reading here…

FALLEN ‘EMPIRE’ - Jussie Smollett’s career over despite appeal; he ‘burned bridges’: expert. Continue reading here…

SOMETHING'S FISHY - 'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak apologizes to contestant after mocking phobia. Continue reading here…

A royal insider explained the inner-workings of the marriage between Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

A royal insider explained the inner-workings of the marriage between Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. (Chris Jackson)

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS - Prince William, Kate Middleton’s marriage seems perfect ‘but it’s not all sweetness,' author claims. Continue reading here…

BROTHERLY BATTLE - Prince Andrew 'to tighten his belt’ as King Charles refuses to share his inheritance, royal expert claims. Continue reading here…

PRINCESS AND THE PAUPER - Meghan Markle 'hated being a second-rate princess' before making her royal exit, palace staffer claims. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter
 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending