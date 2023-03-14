Angela Bassett, Hugh Grant both scorched online for viral Oscar moments
Get the latest Hollywood headlines from the Fox News Entertainment newsletter
Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
DID THE THING - Angela Bassett accused of being 'sore loser' in viral Oscar moment after Jamie Lee Curtis' win. Continue reading here…
‘ALREADY HAD IT' - Hugh Grant criticized for 'rude' Oscars red carpet interview. Continue reading here…
HERO MODE - Oscars 2023: Lady Gaga jumps into action after fall on red carpet ahead of emotional performance. Continue reading here…
LEAVING A LEGACY - William Shatner says he ‘doesn't have long to live’ while reflecting on legacy. Continue reading here…
'I GET TO CHOOSE' - 'Stranger Things' actress stepping back from Hollywood after allegedly offered threesome by movie producer. Continue reading here…
FALLEN ‘EMPIRE’ - Jussie Smollett’s career over despite appeal; he ‘burned bridges’: expert. Continue reading here…
SOMETHING'S FISHY - 'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak apologizes to contestant after mocking phobia. Continue reading here…
BEHIND CLOSED DOORS - Prince William, Kate Middleton’s marriage seems perfect ‘but it’s not all sweetness,' author claims. Continue reading here…
BROTHERLY BATTLE - Prince Andrew 'to tighten his belt’ as King Charles refuses to share his inheritance, royal expert claims. Continue reading here…
PRINCESS AND THE PAUPER - Meghan Markle 'hated being a second-rate princess' before making her royal exit, palace staffer claims. Continue reading here…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA