Andrew Lloyd Webber says he is participating in coronavirus vaccination trial: 'I am excited'

Andrew Lloyd Webber is joining the fight against coronavirus.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wear on people around the globe, scientists have worked tirelessly to find an effective way to fight the infection, be it a cure or a vaccine.

Now, months into the crisis, possible vaccines are being tested, one of which will be applied to the legendary composer.

Webber, 72, announced on Wednesday that as part of a medical trial, he will receive an experimental vaccination for COVID-19.

"I am excited that tomorrow I am going to be vaccinated for the Oxford Covid 19 trial," he wrote. "I’ll do anything to prove that theatres can re-open safely."

Webber is, of course, best known as a musical composer of such megahits as "Phantom of the Opera" and "Evita."

The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, a drug company, have been testing a vaccine they developed together, and early results are expected to roll in any day now.

Webber has been very vocal about live theaters shutting down in London.

When it was announced that the current production of "Phantom" on West End would "permanently shut down," Webber took to Twitter to claim otherwise.

"As far as I’m concerned Phantom will reopen as soon as is possible," he wrote.

Just like America's Broadway, London theaters have been such down since the spring in response to the coronavirus spread.

Deadline reports that some theaters in London are considering reopening in phases, while the London Bridge Theater has targeted September or October as an opening date for a one-man play starring Ralph Fiennes.