Early results of coronavirus vaccine trial expected from Oxford University and AstraZeneca, reports say

The early results of Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine trial are expected imminently, according to media reports.

The BBC reports that the early-stage trial data will be released Monday.

Citing people involved in the trial, the Daily Telegraph reported last week that the vaccine could offer a “double defense” against the virus, provoking both a T-cell response and an antibody response. The Telegraph also reports that data on the trial will be released Monday.

AstraZeneca shares were up slightly more than 1 percent to $61.75 in pre-market trading.

The Oxford University trial is “progressing very well,” researchers involved in the project said in May.

Separately in May, the U.K.’s Business Secretary Alok Sharma said the Oxford vaccine trial, if successful, could deliver 30 million doses by September. The U.K. government has invested in 100 million vaccine doses, according to reports.

With 296,358 cases and 45,385 deaths, the U.K. is one of the most impacted countries by the coronavirus pandemic, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

A number of efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine are underway around the world. Scientists at Israel’s Tel Aviv University and biopharmaceutical company Neovii, for example, recently announced a project to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Experts involved in the effort say that they are targeting the "Achilles heel" of coronavirus.

As of Monday morning, more than 14.5 million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, at least 3.7 million of which are in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.

The disease has accounted for at least 606,206 deaths around the world, including at least 140,534 people in the U.S.

