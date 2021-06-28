Andra Day addresses Brad Pitt dating rumors

Andra Day says those pesky Brad Pitt dating rumors are nothing more than a piece of Hollywood fiction.

The "Rise Up" singer, 36, shot down recent buzz that she and Pitt had exchanged phone numbers at this year’s Oscars — saying she’s "never met" the 57-year-old star.

"We’re not dating," Day told "Entertainment Tonight" at Sunday’s BET Awards. "We don’t even know each other."

She added that the story came out of "thin air."

Day said her sister first alerted to her to the UK Mirror’s report in May that she and Pitt had swapped digits.

"My sister actually hit me up after, she was like, ‘You met Brad Pitt?’ I said, ‘I guess so. I guess we did.'"

Rumors notwithstanding, Day is a fan of the Oscar-winning actor.

"He’s great, though," she stated, "super talented, wonderful."

Pitt presented the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2021 Oscars after winning an Academy Award the year prior for his work in "Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood." Day was nominated at this year’s show for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," but lost out to "Nomadland" star Frances McDormand.

Amid ongoing custody and divorce drama with ex Angelina Jolie, the "Fight Club" actor has been linked to women including model Nicole Poturalski, whom he dated for a portion of 2020. They split up in October of last year, with a source telling us at the time, "It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be."

He and Jolie, 46, have six children.