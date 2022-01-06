Amy Grant celebrates the birth of her granddaughter: 'What a way to kick off 2022!'

Amy Grant is celebrating the birth of her grandchild.

The singer's daughter Millie Long welcomed her first child, a daughter named Penelope Willow Long, with her husband Ben on Monday.

Grant expressed her excitement over the family's new addition, telling People in a statement, "What a way to kick off 2022!"

"We are over the moon at her safe delivery. Mom and baby are doing great!" Grant added.

The lyrics for Grant's hit single "Baby Baby" were inspired by Millie.

"It is hard to believe that same 6-week-old girl who inspired the lyrics to 'Baby Baby' is now a beautiful married woman," Grant told the outlet. "Her life has given us a lot of reasons to dance and celebrate through the years!"

The new mom shared that when deciding on names for her own daughter, she and Ben "picked names that we loved."

Millie and Ben tied the knot in 2019 in Nashville. They first met on a dating app.

Grant has been married to country star Vince Gill since 2000.

Grant underwent an open heart surgery in 2020 and spoke up about having loved ones by her side during that time.

"I know there is so much going on in the world right now," the "Baby, Baby" star captioned a photo at the time. "This is a crazy, broken, yet beautiful time. And in the midst of all of that - in the midst of all of our awareness and becoming and learning to love and see each other - I’ve had this really unique experience of having an unanticipated open heart surgery."

"The only way I can explain my experience would be to ask you to imagine a non-runner who was signed up for a marathon," Grant continued. "I didn’t want it, but I had to have it anyway and it was a week ago Wednesday. And as people heard about the surgery I started getting messages: ‘I’m praying for you’ …’I’m praying for you’."

According to the Christian star, people from her past -- and present -- went out of their way to reach out and share their good wishes following her diagnosis.

"People I worked with decades ago, people who have come to my concerts or listen to my music, my work family, people on social media, and my own friends and family all offered their prayers," said Grant.

"And now, ten days later, I just want to say, from the moment I went to the hospital, if it really were a marathon race, I felt like I got into that runners block and as soon as it was time for the race to start there was this massive West Texas wind at my back.. just pushing me through," Grant revealed in June 2020. "Even stuff I was really scared about felt like nothing more than just a deep breath and something supernatural pushed me through it."

Grant is a six-time Grammy winner with well-known crossover pop hits like "Baby, Baby," "Every Heartbeat" and "That’s What Love is For." She’s sold more than 30 million albums, including her five-time platinum 1991 record "Heart in Motion," that introduced her to a larger pop audience.

