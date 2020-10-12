Protestors who oppose the selection of President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, are letting their voices be heard about the confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill.

On Sunday, a group of objectors flocked to the Supreme Court clad in red robes and white hats similar to garbs worn by women in the popular Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale." They demonstrated against the Senate hearing to fill the void left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg with that of Barrett, whose confirmation hearing began on Monday.

Anti-abortion groups have championed Barrett's nomination, while pro-choice activists have fiercely opposed her -- both believing she could be a vote to overturn or chip away at Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that gave women a legal right to terminate a pregnancy.

In the often criticized “Handmaid’s Tale,” women are relieved of their rights all-together and are relegated to only being used as vessels of reproduction. The war of attrition in the extreme American dystopia also places women in cohorts of those who are fertile – known as handmaids who don red habits to project their fertility as women who can bear children in the world.

The adverse sees other women not designated as handmaids as caregivers who in many cases carry less worth than handmaids.

Although the series has continued its dominance as one of the most popular shows in the streaming giant’s catalog – having won 15 Emmys in 54 total nominations – Barrett’s confirmation is not the first time detractors have taken to demonstration while dressed in the now widely-recognized getups.

Protestors have also worn the red habits during judiciary hearings centered on abortion bills in Kentucky and Missouri this year, as well as women’s rights rallies across seas in Poland and the Netherlands.

