'America's Most Wanted' host John Walsh brings audience to tears talking about late son

Former “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh brought a crowd to tears at the Paley Center when he discussed Jayme Closs’ kidnapping and shared gruesome details from the murder of his son, Adam.

“It took him 27 years to find justice for Adam,” a source told us.

“It was so, so awful. There was not a dry eye in the house. The story was horrifying. Everyone was sobbing.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paula Zahn hosted the Q&A with Walsh and his son, Callahan, to screen their new Investigation Discovery show “In Pursuit with John Walsh.”

We’re told ID honcho Henry Schleiff convinced Walsh to step out of retirement to do the show, which insiders describe as “basically a reboot of ‘America’s Most Wanted.’”

Walsh told the audience that crime in the US is at its highest and he won’t stop until he finds each of missing children and the “dirtbags” featured on his show.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.