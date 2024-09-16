'America's Got Talent' contestant, 17, dead weeks after appearing on show: 'Tragic news'

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.

High school dance team member Emily Gold has died by suicide just weeks after appearing on "America's Got Talent."

Rancho Cucamonga's Highway Patrol office issued a press release on Friday, stating their officers responded to a call of a "pedestrian down in lanes" on the 210 freeway late Friday night.

"An unidentified female was struck by at least one vehicle within the high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane of eastbound SR-210 freeway. The female succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene," the press release read.

"The circumstances behind this incident are being investigated at this time," the press release continued.

The San Bernardino Coroners' Office told Deadline they are treating Gold's death as a suicide.

A GoFundMe page was launched for Gold's family. The 17-year-old's family wrote, "With great sadness we share our Los Osos Grizzly Emily Gold has passed away. As a community lets come together and support the Gold family in this difficult time. Please know this money will go directly to the family to support them and help with expenses."

Los Osos High School Principal Eric Cypher issued a statement to parents and students following Gold's death.

"I’m sorry to share tragic news with you regarding a fellow Grizzly. Early this morning, a senior and beloved Grizzly, Emily Gold, has passed away," the message began, per Deadline. "Emily was on both our Varsity Dance Team and Varsity Cheer squad, our thoughts and prayer are with the family as they grieve."

Los Osos High School's varsity dance Instagram account shared a post full of videos, a picture and a message honoring Gold.

"We thank everyone for the love and support during this time of grief and just ask that you keep the Gold family in your thoughts and prayers," the caption read.

The high school dance team made it to the quarterfinals of "America's Got Talent" in August. AGT did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Despite the dance team not making it to the final round, judge Simon Cowell shared some words of encouragement for the young dancers.

"It was absolutely brilliant," Cowell said. "What I loved about this was first of all the energy. I think what I just saw is everything a great school should be doing, which is encouraging talent and friendship. "

He continued, "It reminded me of seeing the High School Musical movie and thinking every kid should go to a school like that."

Shortly after appearing on the competition show, Gold spoke to People about her experience.

"When I'm performing, I'm really thinking about all the corrections because we get corrections up until five minutes before we go on stage. So to really just think about all those so that we apply them is my biggest priority on stage," she said in August.