Spike Lee: Biden got 'a lot of phone calls' after the 'you ain't black' comment

Renowned producer Spike Lee indicated on Friday that former Vice President Joe Biden got plenty of private backlash after he suggested that black Trump supporters weren't authentically black.

“I think that Uncle Joe knows that he misspoke," Lee said during an appearance on "The View." "He got a lot of phone calls about that. He will not be making that mistake ever again in his life."

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., similarly criticized Biden's comments in an interview with "The View" in May.

"I cringed, no question about that," Clyburn said. He added that "in this instance, Joe did not do as well as I had hoped .. but I will say this, I go about my business every day comparing Joe Biden to the alternative, not the Almighty. He is not a perfect person, none of us are."

Amid widespread backlash, Biden expressed regret for his comments, which came during an interview with "Charlamagne tha God."

He later said that the radio host was "baiting" him during the May interview.

"I apologized immediately for responding to Charlamagne, who was baiting me, and if you looked at that film, you can see that I was smiling at him. I was referring to him, I wasn't referring to all African-Americans, but I should have never said it," he told CNN.