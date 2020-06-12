Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Joe Biden
Published

Spike Lee: Biden got 'a lot of phone calls' after the 'you ain't black' comment

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
Meghan McCain defends Spike Lee’s Oscar speech after the filmmaker becomes a target of Donald Trump tweetVideo

Meghan McCain defends Spike Lee’s Oscar speech after the filmmaker becomes a target of Donald Trump tweet

Meghan McCain took the time on The View to defend Spike Lee’s Oscar speech that urged viewers to make a moral choice during the 2020 election. President Trump took to Twitter early Monday to blast the director’s speech.

Renowned producer Spike Lee indicated on Friday that former Vice President Joe Biden got plenty of private backlash after he suggested that black Trump supporters weren't authentically black.

“I think that Uncle Joe knows that he misspoke," Lee said during an appearance on "The View." "He got a lot of phone calls about that. He will not be making that mistake ever again in his life."

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., similarly criticized Biden's comments in an interview with "The View" in May.

SPIKE LEE COMPLIMENTS SAINTS' DREW BREES FOR STANDING UP TO TRUMP OVER ANTHEM REMARKS: REPORT

"I cringed, no question about that," Clyburn said. He added that "in this instance, Joe did not do as well as I had hoped .. but I will say this, I go about my business every day comparing Joe Biden to the alternative, not the Almighty. He is not a perfect person, none of us are."

Amid widespread backlash, Biden expressed regret for his comments, which came during an interview with "Charlamagne tha God."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He later said that the radio host was "baiting" him during the May interview.

"I apologized immediately for responding to Charlamagne, who was baiting me, and if you looked at that film, you can see that I was smiling at him. I was referring to him, I wasn't referring to all African-Americans, but I should have never said it," he told CNN.

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. You can follow him on Facebook here.