'American Pie' singer Don McLean and girlfriend Paris Dylan enjoy an outing in Manchester

"American Pie" singer Don McLean, 76 and his girlfriend who is 48 years his junior, Paris Dylan, 28, were seen enjoying an outing together in Manchester on Friday.

McLean is set to perform at Bridgewater Hall as part of the 50th Anniversary of the American Pie Tour. The couple were seen rocking casual looks as they enjoyed the city ahead of McLean’s performance.

Dylan was seen in black leggings, with a maroon top, a jacket and a pair of white sneakers. McLean was also bundled up in a rain jacket with gray pants.

The couple has been dating for nearly five years. They began their romance when McLean split from his ex-wife, Patrisha Shnier in 2016.

He was charged with domestic assault during an incident with Shnier in January 2016. He pleaded guilty under a "deferred disposition" process in which the charge would be wiped away if he met certain conditions, which he did in July 2017.

Despite the guilty plea, his lawyer, Walter McKee, insisted McLean never physically assaulted his ex-wife.

In March 2021, McLean spoke with People Magazine about how he’s "crazy for" Dylan. "Love is the most important thing you can have," he told the outlet.

"You have to love somebody. Hate is such a burden. It's a complete waste of time. I love my children and I love my girlfriend. I'm crazy for her," McLean added.

"She is the most wonderful person that I have ever known," he continued. "I think of her when I sing a lot of my songs. But I especially think of her when I sing that song."

The song McLean was referring to is "And I Loved You So," which he released in 1970.

Paris first became known while being on MTV’s "Catfish." She was at the center of one of MTV's "Catfish's" most elaborate episodes involving NBA star Chris "Birdman" Andersen.

It's unclear how Dylan and McLean met, but she and the musician have been posting photos together on social media since Nov. 2016.