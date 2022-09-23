Expand / Collapse search
'American Pie' singer Don McLean and girlfriend Paris Dylan enjoy an outing in Manchester

Don McLean, 76 and Paris, 28, have been dating for nearly 5 years

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
"American Pie" singer Don McLean, 76 and his girlfriend who is 48 years his junior, Paris Dylan, 28, were seen enjoying an outing together in Manchester on Friday.

McLean is set to perform at Bridgewater Hall as part of the 50th Anniversary of the American Pie Tour. The couple were seen rocking casual looks as they enjoyed the city ahead of McLean’s performance.

Dylan was seen in black leggings, with a maroon top, a jacket and a pair of white sneakers. McLean was also bundled up in a rain jacket with gray pants.

'American Pie' singer Don McLean, 76, is seen leaving a Manchester hotel with girlfriend Paris Dylan, 28 on Friday.

'American Pie' singer Don McLean, 76, is seen leaving a Manchester hotel with girlfriend Paris Dylan, 28 on Friday. (KIERAN / SplashNews.com)

The couple has been dating for nearly five years. They began their romance when McLean split from his ex-wife, Patrisha Shnier in 2016.

'AMERICAN PIE' SINGER DON MCLEAN SAYS MUSIC NO LONGER EXISTS BECAUSE OF 'NIHILISTIC SOCIETY'

He was charged with domestic assault during an incident with Shnier in January 2016. He pleaded guilty under a "deferred disposition" process in which the charge would be wiped away if he met certain conditions, which he did in July 2017.

Despite the guilty plea, his lawyer, Walter McKee, insisted McLean never physically assaulted his ex-wife.

Don and Paris first went public with their relationship in 2018.

Don and Paris first went public with their relationship in 2018. (KIERAN / SplashNews.com )

In March 2021, McLean spoke with People Magazine about how he’s "crazy for" Dylan. "Love is the most important thing you can have," he told the outlet. 

"You have to love somebody. Hate is such a burden. It's a complete waste of time. I love my children and I love my girlfriend. I'm crazy for her," McLean added.

"She is the most wonderful person that I have ever known," he continued. "I think of her when I sing a lot of my songs. But I especially think of her when I sing that song."

Don McLean previously gushed that he is "crazy" for his girlfriend, Paris Dylan.

Don McLean previously gushed that he is "crazy" for his girlfriend, Paris Dylan. (Photo by Emma McIntyre)

The song McLean was referring to is "And I Loved You So," which he released in 1970.

Paris first became known while being on MTV’s "Catfish." She was at the center of one of MTV's "Catfish's" most elaborate episodes involving NBA star Chris "Birdman" Andersen.

It's unclear how Dylan and McLean met, but she and the musician have been posting photos together on social media since Nov. 2016.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending