'American Idol' winner Iam Tongi reveals dramatic 115-pound weight loss

Iam Tongi won season 21 of the popular singing competition show, "American Idol"

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Iam Tongi revealed a staggering weight loss while walking the red carpet at the "Lilo & Stitch" world premiere in Los Angeles.

The "American Idol" winner admitted he "feels amazing" now that he's down 115 pounds. Tongi, 20, credited his personal trainer with helping him stay on track with his health and weight-loss goals.

‘AMERICAN IDOL’ WINNER APOLOGIZES AFTER KEEPING HAT ON WHILE PERFORMING NATIONAL ANTHEM

Iam Tongi sports Hawaiian shirt at event

Iam Tongi is focused on his health now, two years after winning "American Idol." (Scott Kirkland)

"We have a workout session maybe around 11, come back [home], and we go to an ice bath or sauna," he told People magazine. 

"And then we come back, shower and go on a walk. And I've lost 115 pounds. It feels amazing. I feel great."

FORMER ‘AMERICAN IDOL’ JUDGE PAULA ABDUL JOKES THAT SIMON COWELL LEFT HER ‘PERMANENTLY DAMAGED’

Tongi said he's been committed to "working on myself" and "trying to stay healthy."

American Idol winner walks red carpet at Lilo & Stitch world premiere.

Tongi has a song in the new live-action "Lilo & Stitch" film. (Kevin Winter)

He's leaning into change this season, and is feeling inspired to create, now that he's living in Tennessee.

"I moved out to Memphis, so I've been working out, writing, recording, and just been busy — but in a different way," he said.

Iam Tongi on the American Idol final

Iam Tongi won season 21 of the popular singing competition show. (Getty Images)

"I'm working on an album, actually, so I'm excited about that, and we'll see how that goes. I’m inspired by a lot of soul. I love Al Green. Al Green is one of my favorite singers, so I'm excited for that [single]."

Despite the move to a land-locked state, Tongi will always appreciate visiting his home in Hawaii.

"It’s a great feeling to go home and just see the people and see them be excited when they see me. It's such a good feeling. It's a cool feeling," he said.

For the finals on "American Idol," Tongi was up against Megan Danielle and Colin Stough.

Colin Stough, Megan Danielle, Iam Tongi

Tongi formed a close bond with the "American Idol" contestants. (Getty Images)

Despite the competition, Tongi built a friendship with both of his fellow competitors.

"Honestly, if it wasn't for these guys and all my family and our friends, I would … I don't know if I would stay humble, because these guys taught me every day that I'm useless — I'm just kidding," Tongi previously told People magazine. "Honestly, we laugh a lot."

After his win, Tongi received backlash from viewers who thought the competition was "rigged." Many claimed the musician had only won because of his "sob story." The contestant's father passed away in 2021, and Tongi often referenced his father and used his guitar during performances.

