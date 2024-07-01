‘American Idol’ judge Luke Bryan shares which stars have been ‘in the talks’ to replace Katy Perry on hit show

Luke Bryan is preparing himself for whoever ends up in the judge's chair that Katy Perry left empty.

In a new interview with Billboard, Bryan shared who audiences could expect to see replace Perry when the next season of "American Idol" premieres later this year.

"I’ve said several names. I think Pink has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks," the "That's My Kind of Night" singer told the outlet.

Perry announced in February 2024 that she would not return to the judges' table following the end of season 22. The "Roar" singer joined Bryan and Lionel Richie on the judging panel when the show was renewed for a 16th season, just two years after its initial cancellation, and stayed on for seven seasons.

Both Pink and Trainor have spoken out about whether they are interested in joining the show, with Pink telling "Entertainment Tonight" in May that she's not sure if she's a good fit because she doesn't "like hurting people’s feelings" and likes her "day job." Trainor, however, feels differently.

"I’ve done every interview in the world and said that that is my dream job, and I have emailed three awesome people who work in that world," Trainor said on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in June 2024. "I have begged for this job. I haven’t heard any updates, so check my emails, but that is my dream job. I want to drive to work ‘American Idol’ and then drive home."

Although Bryan has his ideas as to who would be a good fit for the show, he also told Billboard Perry was "perfect for the job" and finding her replacement is not an easy task. That being said, he believes producers are "working real hard to find somebody" who can fill her shoes.

Former "American Idol" runner-up, Adam Lambert, who has gone on to find success in the music industry, has his own ideas as to who should replace Perry.

"I think LeAnn Rimes would be great," the singer said during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" in June. "I just worked with LeAnn Rimes down in Australia on ‘The Voice,’ and she’s so lovely, so down to Earth – very spiritual and deep, but great sense of humor. I think she’d be good on the show."

Perry also has an idea as to who should follow in her footsteps. In April, she told E! News she would like to see country music star Jelly Roll replace her, saying he would "be amazing."

"I gotta say, Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show," she told the outlet. "I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president. He could be my pastor. I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything."

While everyone is concerned about who will replace Perry, Bryan told Billboard he and Richie are still unsure if they will be asked back.

"It’s been interesting," he said. "It’s been something Disney [has] been really tight-lipped about with me and Lionel and Ryan. We currently haven’t heard what the story is on who’s coming back, and if Lionel and I are coming back. I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do, and we’re just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide."