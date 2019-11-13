'American Chopper' star worried about today's youth: Work ethic was better 15 years ago

“American Chopper” star Paul Teutel Sr. expressed worry about what he sees as a declining level of work ethic in younger American workers.

“I think people still had a better work ethic 15 years ago than it is today, but I think that was the beginning of it,” Teutel told “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday.

He agreed that in many cases young people should consider learning a trade rather than pursuing a costly college degree.

“The trades are almost a dying breed,” Teutel said. “I think it’s the world of computers. People sitting in their room. If you’re working at my shop and you’re working for me, you’re working. You ain’t heating no seat in my shop.”

“American Chopper” is the Discovery Channel’s longest-running show. It features Teutel competing with his son, Paul Jr., as they run separate shops creating custom motorcycles in Orange County, N.Y.

Furthermore, Teutel, a supporter of President Trump’s 2016 campaign, also recalled Trump’s appearance on an episode of the show before he was elected.

“It was a really good experience for me,” Teutel told host Brian Kilmeade. Teutel said that he promised Trump that in turn he would appear on “The Celebrity Apprentice,” which he did.

Teutel vocally endorsed Trump’s campaign in a video posted to the then-presidential candidate’s Facebook page in 2016.

"He expected nothing but greatness from me, as he does from his family and people that surround him," the reality television star said.

"He's the guy that's going to make America great again!" Teutel added.