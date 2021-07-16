Expand / Collapse search
Amber Heard makes it clear she's 'the mom and the dad' in post featuring her baby girl

Heard announced she added a daughter to her family in in July, but the baby girl was born in April

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Actress Amber Heard made it clear that she's the single mom that can do it all.

The 35-year-old star shared a photo of herself and her baby girl, Oonagh, to her Instagram account Friday. Heard was wearing glasses in the snapshot and holding her daughter while she sat in front of a Macbook computer.

"I’m just the mom and the dad," Heard captioned the photo. "She’s the boss."

Heard first announced she'd welcomed a baby girl to her family on Instagram earlier this month.

AMBER HEARD BLASTS PETITION TO REMOVE HER FROM ‘AQUAMAN 2’: ‘NO BASIS IN REALITY’

Amber Heard says she has become a mom and did it "on my own terms," as a single parent. In an Instagram post, the actor said she welcomed daughter Oonagh Paige Heard on April 8.

Amber Heard says she has become a mom and did it "on my own terms," as a single parent. In an Instagram post, the actor said she welcomed daughter Oonagh Paige Heard on April 8. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

"I’m so excited to share this news with you," Heard captioned a photo of the two. 

"Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

Heard welcomed her daughter in April via a surrogate, according to Page Six. The baby girl is named the star's late mother, Paige.

"Oonagh is absolutely gorgeous, and Amber is besotted. She always knew that she wanted to be a mom, and this is her greatest wish come true," a source close to Heard told Page Six. "She’s so grateful to the wonderful woman who helped bring Oonagh into her life."

