Amber Heard makes it clear she's 'the mom and the dad' in post featuring her baby girl

Actress Amber Heard made it clear that she's the single mom that can do it all.

The 35-year-old star shared a photo of herself and her baby girl, Oonagh, to her Instagram account Friday. Heard was wearing glasses in the snapshot and holding her daughter while she sat in front of a Macbook computer.

"I’m just the mom and the dad," Heard captioned the photo. "She’s the boss."

Heard first announced she'd welcomed a baby girl to her family on Instagram earlier this month.

"I’m so excited to share this news with you," Heard captioned a photo of the two.

"Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

Heard welcomed her daughter in April via a surrogate, according to Page Six. The baby girl is named the star's late mother, Paige.

"Oonagh is absolutely gorgeous, and Amber is besotted. She always knew that she wanted to be a mom, and this is her greatest wish come true," a source close to Heard told Page Six. "She’s so grateful to the wonderful woman who helped bring Oonagh into her life."