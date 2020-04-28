Joe Biden supporter Alyssa Milano changes tune on his accuser Tara Reade amid new developments

Actress-turned-activist Alyssa Milano, who was criticized for her continued support of presumed 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden amid sexual assault allegations levied by Tara Reade, may have changed her tune in a Monday night tweet.

“I’m aware of the new developments in Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden. I want Tara, like every other survivor, to have the space to be heard and seen without being used as fodder,” Milano tweeted. “I hear and see you, Tara.”

The “new developments” are presumably Reade’s former neighbor, and a self-described supporter of Biden, telling Business Insider that she was told about the allegations decades ago, and the emergence of a 1993 CNN clip that seemingly featured Reade’s late mother calling into “Larry King Live” and alluding to her daughter's time working for the then-senator.

Milano’s latest comment is a serious shift from what she told Andy Cohen earlier this month when asked about Reade’s allegations — which Biden’s campaign strongly denies.

"I just don't feel comfortable throwing away a decent man that I've known for 15 years in this time of complete chaos without there being a thorough investigation and I'm sure that the mainstream media would be jumping all over this... if they found more evidence through their investigation. So I'm just sort of staying quiet about it," Milano previously told Cohen.

Another actress-turned-activist, Rose McGowen, a victim of disgraced film mogul and convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein, recently blasted Milano for her inconsistent advocacy.

"You are a fraud," McGowan tweeted. "This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME."

Biden Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield has told Fox News that Reade’s claims are untrue.

"This absolutely did not happen,” Bedingfield said.

