Alyssa Milano calls on Donald Trump to convert his hotels to hospitals for coronavirus relief

Alyssa Milano is calling on President Donald Trump to convert his hotels in the United States to hospitals to help sick people during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The actress, who has been sharing support for healthcare workers and is a notorious critic of the Trump administration, took to Twitter on Wednesday to call on the president to take action to help the country, specifically people in his home state of New York, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make people sick across the nation.

“Trump owns how many hotels in the US? And how many in NY in particular?” Milano asks. “He should offer to turn them into hospitals until this pandemic is over. We need beds. He’s got ‘em.”

Although Trump’s name is attached to many buildings in New York City, the Trump Organization website lists Trump International Hotel as his only working hotel in the state. His other real estate ventures such as Trump Tower are multi-purpose spaces or condominiums. Because having his name attached to many properties doesn’t necessarily mean he owns them, it’s unclear how much power he has to convert any of the space.

Trump also has hotels in the cities of Washington D.C., Miami, Las Vegas, Waikiki, Chicago and Charlottesville with other hotels outside the U.S. in Scotland, Ireland and Canada.

Although the president doesn’t appear to have any plans to convert his hotel into a hospital, he’s previously mentioned that he’s offering aid to New Yorkers amid the crisis.

“The World market for face masks and ventilators is Crazy. We are helping the states to get equipment, but it is not easy. Just got 400 Ventilators for @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “Work beginning on 4 hospitals in New York! Millions of different type items coming!”

The shipment represents a fraction of the 15,000 ventilators Mayor Bill de Blasio called for last week as the city and state become the epicenter of coronavirus in the United States. De Blasio repeatedly has sounded the alarm on the shortage of ventilators in New York City hospitals, as many COVID-19 patients need the machines to help them breathe.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also been calling on the Trump administration to do more as New York becomes overrun with coronavirus cases. Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to share an update on the steps his administration is taking.

“I am working very hard to help New York City & State. Dealing with both Mayor & Governor and producing tremendously for them, including four new medical centers and four new hospitals,” Trump wrote. “Fake News that I won’t help them because I don’t like Cuomo (I do). Just sent 4000 ventilators!”

New York is currently fighting 25,665 cases of COVID-19, which is 10 times the problem California and Washington state have.

Cuomo is calling for hospitals across the state to increase their capacity by 50 to 100 percent, citing projections showing that 140,000 beds may be needed to treat patients that could contract the sickness -- an increase from a previous projection of 110,000. The state currently has around 53,000 beds, according to Cuomo.

The apex of the pandemic in New York, he says, could arrive within 14 to 21 days.

