Alyssa Milano blasts Donald Trump's drive-by to fans outside Walter Reed Medical Center

Alyssa Milano revealed that a friend’s uncle recently died due to COVID-19 after lambasting President Donald Trump over his drive-by to fans outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for the virus.

The actress is typically very outspoken against Trump on a myriad of issues, the latest of which was his decision to have Secret Service agents accompany him to drive by supporters who were holding signs outside Walter Reed.

Like many, the actress and activist took issue with the idea that Trump would risk the health and safety of his Secret Service for what essentially amounted to a photo opportunity.

“I haven’t said an ill word about him since I heard about his diagnosis,” the star, 47, began her rebuke. “But what the f--- is he doing? Is he trying to kill people? He’s locked in a sealed SUV with members of secret service. No one told him this was a dangerous idea? A bad idea? A selfish idea? #TrumpCovid.”

ALYSSA MILANO TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS ANTIBODIES: 'I THOUGHT I WAS DYING'

She then shared a tweet from Walter Reed attending physician Dr. James P. Phillips, who wrote that the risk of transmitting COVID-19 in the circumstances of the drive-by is “as high as it gets outside of medical procedures.”

“The irresponsibility is astounding,” he added.

Later in the evening Sunday, the star revealed that a close friend’s uncle had died of COVID-19, and she included a broken-hearted emoji on the post.

Milano is no stranger to what it takes to battle the virus. She announced in September that she’s still having symptoms after previously getting sick in March. However, she assured her followers at the time that she’s doing OK.

ROSE MCGOWAN RIPS ALYSSA MILANO AND DEMS IN TWITTER FEUD: 'GET OFF MY COATTAILS YOU F---ING FRAUD'

"I’m starting to physically feel better. I’m still taking an aspirin every 3 days to thin my blood, fish oil, vitamin D, C, zinc and a B complex,” she wrote at the time.

The “Charmed" star added: “I still have occasional heart palpitations. I still forget my words (absolute worst part).” Milano also shared that the latest CT scan of her lungs and cardiac MRI came back “normal.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I get super scared sometimes, though,” she admitted.