Aly & AJ 'caught in the crossfire' of Sacramento mass shooting: 'We have to do something about gun violence'

Pop duo Aly & AJ were "caught in the crossfire" of a mass shooting that left six dead and injured 12 early Sunday morning.

The sisters explained they were "distraught" after the shooting, but confirmed everyone in their touring group was ok in an update made via Twitter.

"Distraught by the mass shooting last night outside the venue in Sacramento," they tweeted from their official account. "All of our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and those recovering today. We’re praying for the health care workers caring for them. We hope all our fans made it home safe."

"Our bus was caught in the crossfire but we sheltered in place and everyone in our touring group is ok. Thank you for everyone reaching out. A reminder to keep your loved ones extra close today. We have to do something about gun violence in this country."

A representative for Aly & AJ did not have further comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

Sacramento police said they were searching for at least two people who opened fire at about 2 a.m. Sunday on the outskirts of the city's downtown entertainment district, anchored by the Golden One Arena that hosts concerts and the NBA's Sacramento Kings.

The gunfire erupted just after a fight broke out on a street lined with an upscale hotel, nightclubs and bars and police said they were investigating whether the altercation was connected to the shooting.

Video from witnesses posted on social media showed rapid gunfire for at least 45 seconds as people screamed and ran for cover.

Police found a stolen handgun and were investigating if it was used in the shooting. The dead included three men and three women. Authorities were still working to notify family members, and had publicly identified only one victim as of late Sunday, 38-year-old Sergio Harris, without providing a cause of death. Of the 12 wounded, at least four had critical injuries, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.