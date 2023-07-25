'All My Children' actress Pamela Blair dead at 73

Pamela Blair, an actress known for her roles in "All My Children" and "A Chorus Line," has died at the age of 73.

Blair's "A Chorus Line" co-star Baayork Lee confirmed the news in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

"The original cast is devastated at another loss of our original cast member Pam Blair," Lee said. "She had been ill for a while and always kept her spirits up and most of all her wicked sense of humor that she displayed in her monologue as Val in the show. May she rest in peace and dance among the stars with all of her ACL colleagues that have left us."

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2023

Dani Green, the actress' agent during her career, also told Fox News Digital that Blair "had a long battle with a disease that they never really were able to identify… She has had endless test and doctors and they never really knew what it was…"

Marvin Hamlisch, the original composer of "A Chorus Line," paid tribute to Blair in a tweet shared from his verified account.

"We are saddened to hear that Pamela Blair, the original ‘Val’ in A Chorus Line, has passed away," he shared. "The character was loosely based on her own life, and she was a part of the musical from the very first workshop."

"Our thoughts are with her loved ones and fans."

Blair began her career on Broadway, first with a role in the original Broadway production of Neil Simon's "Promises, Promises." She went on to star in "Of Mice and Men" as Curly's wife – the show's only female role – in 1974. Other productions she appeared in include "The Nerd," "A Few Good Men" and "King of Hearts."

She also starred in the original Broadway productions of "A Chorus Line," as well as "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas," for which she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The actress transitioned into television and later film with two roles, Mrs. Goodman and Maida Andrews, on "All My Children." Her work on the soap opera earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1987.

Other roles included "Ryan's Hope," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "The Cosby Show" and "21 Grams."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Blair died Sunday at her home in Phoenix, Arizona, following a length illness, Deadline first reported.