Alice Cooper recalls seeing Jeff Beck on stage with Johnny Depp, two weeks before 'surprise' death

Rock singer Alice Cooper shared his thoughts on the passing of Jeff Beck, just one day after his funeral was held in London.

"I was so sorry to see Jeff Beck go," the musician told Fox News Digital at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala. "Jeff Beck was my favorite guitar player of all time. And I'd just seen him two weeks before this happened."

The 78-year-old British rockstar died after contracting a brief illness.

"After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss," a representative told Fox News Digital on Jan. 11.

"I mean, that was a surprise to me," Cooper reiterated.

The last time the 75-year-old saw him was in concert, playing with Johnny Depp.

A source close to Depp confirmed to Fox News Digital that he "was by Jeff's bedside" along with "some other rock stars" before his death.

"They were playing in Phoenix. And he was great. I mean, I didn't see - I didn't notice anything at all. It must have happened very quickly," Cooper shared of the last time he saw Beck.

"The funeral was actually yesterday in London, so we couldn't make it there," Cooper revealed. "We’re in rehearsal right now for our next show," he added of his 150-city tour with his band Alice Cooper.

"I’ve never felt better in my life, and this is the biggest [reason]," he said pointing to his wife, Sheryl Goddard.

"We've been married 47 years."

"True love," is the secret to a successful marriage, the 66-year-old Goddard noted.

"She likes me, I don't know why, but she likes me," Cooper joked.