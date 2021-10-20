Alex Rodriguez trolled by Red Sox fans who chanted Jennifer Lopez's name at him

Alex Rodriguez was mocked at the MLB playoffs game by Red Sox fans who chanted the name of his ex-fiancee at him.

The former New York Yankees player was on hand as a commentator for the third game of the ALCS series between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros. Proving that there’s still no love lost between Yankees and Red Sox fans, a group of fans positioned behind ARod decided to have some fun at his expense.

In a video posted on Twitter, a group of Red Sox supporters can be heard chanting Jennifer Lopez’s nickname "JLo" in a mocking cadence, clearly trying to get a rise out of him. Fortunately, it seems that Rodriguez kept things professional and simply ignored the jabs from Red Sox fans.

In April, Rodriguez and Lopez called off their engagement in a joint statement released on the "Today" show at the time.

ALEX RODRIGUEZ FEELS 'GRATEFUL' FOR HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ, SAYS HE'S 'IN A GREAT PLACE'

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the duo’s joint statement reads. "We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

JENNIFER LOPEZ WIPES ALL TRACES OF ALEX RODRIGUEZ FROM HER ISNTAGRAM, UNFOLLOWS HIM

Very soon after, JLo reconnected with her ex, actor Ben Affleck. The two have since gone public with their rekindled romance, which likely contributed to the people at the game trolling the former New York Yankee.

Affleck has been a long-time and very vocal Red Sox fan. In a past interview with the New York Times, he confessed that he bought into the rivalry as well and will therefore not wear a Yankees hat, even in a film.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I will not wear a Yankees hat. I just can't. I can't wear it because it's going to become a thing," he said at the time (via E! News).

For example, in Affleck's 2014 movie "Gone Girl," he wore at New York Mets hat after arguing with the film's director, David Fincher, about wearing an NYY cap. Production was shut down for four days while the two reached a compromise.

"I really wanted it to be a Yankees cap but [inhales loudly], being from Boston and not being very professional as an actor, Ben refused to wear a Yankees cap," Fincher said. "I mean it did not come to blows but we had to shut down production for four days."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Red Sox ended up winning the game against the Astros by an impressive nine runs.