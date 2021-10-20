Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Alex Rodriguez trolled by Red Sox fans who chanted Jennifer Lopez's name at him

The former Yankees player's ex-fiancee's new man, Ben Affleck, is a huge Red Sox fan

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 20 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 20

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Alex Rodriguez was mocked at the MLB playoffs game by Red Sox fans who chanted the name of his ex-fiancee at him.

The former New York Yankees player was on hand as a commentator for the third game of the ALCS series between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros. Proving that there’s still no love lost between Yankees and Red Sox fans, a group of fans positioned behind ARod decided to have some fun at his expense.

In a video posted on Twitter, a group of Red Sox supporters can be heard chanting Jennifer Lopez’s nickname "JLo" in a mocking cadence, clearly trying to get a rise out of him. Fortunately, it seems that Rodriguez kept things professional and simply ignored the jabs from Red Sox fans.

In April, Rodriguez and Lopez called off their engagement in a joint statement released on the "Today" show at the time. 

ALEX RODRIGUEZ FEELS 'GRATEFUL' FOR HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ, SAYS HE'S 'IN A GREAT PLACE'

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the duo’s joint statement reads. "We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

JENNIFER LOPEZ WIPES ALL TRACES OF ALEX RODRIGUEZ FROM HER ISNTAGRAM, UNFOLLOWS HIM

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Very soon after, JLo reconnected with her ex, actor Ben Affleck. The two have since gone public with their rekindled romance, which likely contributed to the people at the game trolling the former New York Yankee. 

Affleck has been a long-time and very vocal Red Sox fan. In a past interview with the New York Times, he confessed that he bought into the rivalry as well and will therefore not wear a Yankees hat, even in a film. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen on September 25, 2021 in New York City. 

 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen on September 25, 2021 in New York City.  (Gotham/Wireimage)

"I will not wear a Yankees hat. I just can't. I can't wear it because it's going to become a thing," he said at the time (via E! News). 

For example, in Affleck's 2014 movie "Gone Girl," he wore at New York Mets hat after arguing with the film's director, David Fincher, about wearing an NYY cap. Production was shut down for four days while the two reached a compromise. 

"I really wanted it to be a Yankees cap but [inhales loudly], being from Boston and not being very professional as an actor, Ben refused to wear a Yankees cap," Fincher said. "I mean it did not come to blows but we had to shut down production for four days."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Red Sox ended up winning the game against the Astros by an impressive nine runs.

Trending