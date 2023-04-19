Alec Baldwin will return to 'Rust' set this week as filming resumes after fatal shooting

Alec Baldwin will return to the "Rust" set on Thursday as the western resumes filming after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Principal photography will begin Thursday – roughly a year and a half after the production was halted due to Hutchins' tragic on-set death.

"The production will continue to utilize union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition," Melina Spadone, attorney for Rust Movie Productions, told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Live ammunition is – and always was – prohibited on set."

Hutchins died Oct. 21, 2021, after a gun Baldwin was holding fired on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico. The shot also injured director Joel Souza. "Rust" eventually announced it would resume filming in Montana at Yellowstone Film Ranch.

Baldwin is participating in the filming despite facing charges of involuntary manslaughter. He pleaded not guilty after waiving his right to a first court appearance.

His conditions of release prohibit him from possessing firearms or other dangerous weapons. The actor is also not allowed to consume alcohol, which should not affect Baldwin, who has been sober since 1985.

Baldwin's contact with potential witnesses in the "Rust" case is limited as well, and he is not allowed to discuss the incident with them. He is only allowed to contact them in the capacity of related or unrelated business matters pertaining to finishing the filming of the movie, according to the documents.

"Related business matters" refers to finishing the film, promoting the film and other activities, while "unrelated business matters" refers to other business-type relationships Baldwin may have with witnesses.

The preliminary hearing regarding the criminal case is set to begin on May 3. Baldwin has also waived his right to appear at this hearing.

Baldwin's lawyer previously called the charges a "terrible miscarriage of justice."

"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice," Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel said in a statement. "Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."

