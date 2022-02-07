Hilaria Baldwin shares photo commemorating how much she and Alec have been through

After a whirlwind few months, Hilaria Baldwin shared a photo of her and her husband, Alec, all dressed up while reflecting on everything they’ve been through as a couple.

On Sunday, Hilaria took to Instagram to share an image of herself kissing Alec, who is dressed in a dapper dark suit. She, meanwhile, is wearing a black ensemble with red roses patterned on the bottom.

The star captioned the photo: "We’ve been through a lot together."

The couple has had a particularly difficult time since October when Alec was involved in an accidental shooting incident on the set of the indie-Western movie "Rust" in New Mexico that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza wounded. All eyes were fixed on the Baldwin family as he and a handful of others involved with the production of the film became the subject of an ongoing investigation into the incident by police.

ALEC BALDWIN'S INCLUSION IN COLORADO FILM FESTIVAL SPARKS BACKLASH ON TWITTER

Alec previously stated that he’s been struggling not only with the intense media scrutiny that followed the event but the immense feelings of guilt as well.

In order to cope, Alec previously noted that he’s turning to various philosophical and spiritual leaders. That’s why it wasn’t altogether surprising when he commented on his wife’s post with a message of faith and thankfulness for his family.

"I only know that whenever I feel that God has forgotten me, I think that he brought you into my life. The greatest gift, along with my children, I have ever received," he wrote.

Baldwin previously shared a video on social media expressing how sad he was to be going on a trip without his wife and kids.

"I am at the airport and I am about to go on a trip to go do a little job and I am, as I often am, miserable. I'm very sad whenever I leave my family," Baldwin, 63, said while rubbing his forehead.

"I'm sorry my eyes are still so puffy. I'm not sleeping," he added.

RUST CINEMATOGRAPHER HALYNA HUTCHINS' DEATH SPARKS NEW MEXICO GUN SAFETY BILL FOR ACTORS

The actor went on to discuss his and his wife's decision to have six children together. He also shares one daughter, Ireland, 26, with his ex-wife Kim Bassinger.

"I don't think you make the choices we've made without having an abundant clarity of wanting to have a lot of kids," Baldwin said.

Having six kids at home, with the oldest being eight years old, is still "unbelievable" to him, he said.

"I don't have anything else in my life. I really don't have anything else in my life that matters to me on that scale, and I really mean that. I'm not asking anyone to pin any medals on me but I just haven't done anything else in my life that even remotely means anything to me," Baldwin continued.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I hate to leave my family. I'm turning down jobs I think I shouldn't do because I hate to be away from my kids. I hate to be away from my wife and kids. I'm on my way to go on a trip and leave my family – it's not that long – but I hate it. I really hate it," the "30 Rock" star added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He concluded by saying how fortunate he is to come home and have his kids "mesmerize" him.