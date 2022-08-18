Alec Baldwin spotted in the Hamptons as 'Rust' investigation heats up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alec Baldwin is kicking back while new discoveries are being made in the "Rust" shooting case.

On Thursday, Baldwin was seen leaving lunch at a luxe clam bar in Amagansett, New York, one of the most expensive towns in the Hamptons. Baldwin, 64, was sporting a casual look, wearing a plain black t-shirt with blue shorts. He paired his look with black sunglasses and brown leather sandals.

Also on Thursday, the legal team for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on set of "Rust," slammed the New Mexico Sheriff’s office for how they have handled the fatal incident.

‘RUST’ ARMORER HANNAH GUTIERREZ-REED'S LAWYER SLAMS SANTA FE SHERIFF'S OFFICE OVER INVESTIGATION

Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer, Jason Bowles, shared a statement with Fox News Digital on Thursday, stating: "The primary question in this case from the beginning has been where did the live rounds that ended upon the Rust set come from?"

"As can be seen from the attached emails, the Sheriff’s office made a conscious decision not to pursue this question at all by refusing to ask the FBI to test any of the rounds for fingerprints or DNA," he alleged.

ALEC BALDWIN ‘RUST’ SET SHOOTING RULED AN ACCIDENT BY MEDICAL INVESTIGATOR AS ACTOR'S LAWYERS HITS BACK AT FBI

"We now know for certain there were live rounds on set. It is inconceivable that the Sheriff would not seek answers to this fundamental question and it raises a serious problem with the entire investigation. We have long sought this answer and will not give up in pursuing the truth to find it," the statement concluded.

Gutierrez-Reed was the armorer on the "Rust" set . In October 2021, a gun Baldwin was holding discharged during a rehearsal for the film, fatally injuring cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department had no comment on Gutierrez-Reed's statement when reached by Fox News Digital.

On Saturday, a new discovery was made in the fatal "Rust" shooting.

According to ABC News, which obtained a copy of the FBI's forensic report , the gun used on the New Mexico movie set could not have been fired without pulling the trigger.

The FBI conducted an accidental discharge test and determined the gun used in the fatal shooting of Hutchins "could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger," the report stated, according to the outlet.

The test showed that when the .45 Colt caliber F.lli Pietta single-action revolver's hammer was in the quarter and half-cock positions, the gun would not fire without the trigger being pulled.

In December, Baldwin, who was in possession of the firearm on set, told ABC News that he did not fire the weapon. "The trigger wasn't pulled," Baldwin said . "I didn't pull the trigger."

The investigation is currently still ongoing.

Baldwin spoke about the shooting again in a new interview with CNN Friday. He once again deflected blame and revealed he hired a private investigator amid the police investigation.

"That private investigator, as you probably know, did not have a difficult time accessing the staff of the sheriff’s department and that person told us, quote, unquote, ‘We have known in the department since January that Alec would not be charged with a crime,’" he explained.

The actor also shared a clip from an article to his Instagram account Friday.

"The most important part of this article is this first sentence. No one has ever maintained, on my part, that a cocked gun just went off without pulling a trigger. The gun was never cocked. Never. The hammer was pulled back as far as it could go WITHOUT cocking the gun. When released, it caused the gun to fire. Not cocked. No trigger pull. Pull back hammer only…and release," he wrote before adding, "Who put the live round in the gun?"

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.