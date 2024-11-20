Expand / Collapse search
Alec Baldwin slammed by family of slain cinematographer as they boycott 'Rust' premiere

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' family claims Alec Baldwin refuses to apologize for the 'Rust' shooting

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Judge dismisses Alec Baldwin manslaughter case Video

Judge dismisses Alec Baldwin manslaughter case

Fox News chief correspondent Jonathan Hunt has the latest on the stunning end to the actor's involuntary manslaughter trial in the 'Rust' set shooting case.

The family of slain "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins slammed Alec Baldwin for allegedly refusing to apologize to them.

Hutchins' family chose to boycott the premiere of "Rust," three years after the fatal shooting on the Western movie set killed the cinematographer. Despite the deadly incident in 2021, the "Rust" film was completed with Baldwin as the lead character.

"It was always my hope to meet my daughter in Poland to watch her work come alive on screen," Olga Solovey, Hutchins' mother, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "Unfortunately, that was ripped away from me when Alec Baldwin discharged his gun and killed my daughter."

"Alec Baldwin continues to increase my pain with his refusal to apologize to me and his refusal to take responsibility for her death," the statement continued. "Instead, he seeks to unjustly profit from his killing of my daughter. That is the reason why I refuse to attend the festival for the promotion of ‘Rust,’ especially now when there is still no justice for my daughter."

JUDGE DISMISSES ALEC BALDWIN'S INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER CASE IN STUNNING VICTORY FOR ACTOR

Halyna Hutchins' mom cries during video statement shared at Hannah Gutierrez Reed sentencing.

Halyna Hutchins' mother chose to boycott the premiere of "Rust." (Courtesy: New Mexico courts)

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Baldwin.

The Western premiered Nov. 20 at the Camerimage Festival in Poland without Baldwin in attendance. The premiere was dedicated to Hutchins, with organizers holding a moment of silence in her memory. "Rust" director Joel Souza, who was also shot on Oct. 21, 2021, introduced the film and explained why he changed his mind after originally not wanting to complete the project.

"It just hurt too much," Souza told the audience. However, he was encouraged to finish the film by Hutchins' husband, Matthew.

"It was important to him that the people who knew and loved Halyna get to see her final work," Souza said. The mission became "to preserve every single frame that I could of hers, and to honor her final work."

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins poses in a leather jacket.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on the "Rust" set in October 2021. (Fred Hayes/Getty Images)

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the involuntary manslaughter case against Baldwin for the fatal shooting of Hutchins in July. Sommer ruled that the prosecution concealed evidence from Baldwin's legal team mid-trial.

The involuntary manslaughter case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning the charge cannot be brought against the actor again.

"The state's willful withholding of this information was intentional and deliberate," Sommer said. "If this conduct does not rise to the level of bad faith, it certainly comes so near to bad faith as to show signs of scorching prejudice."

The judge added: "There is no way for the court to right this wrong."

Actor Alec Baldwin reacts during his trial for involuntary manslaughter

Alec Baldwin cried in court after his involuntary manslaughter charge was dismissed. (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP)

Hilaria Baldwin speaks to her husband Alec Baldwin during his trial

Hilaria Baldwin speaks to Alec Baldwin during his trial for involuntary manslaughter. (Ramsay de Give/Pool via Reuters)

Baldwin still faces a civil lawsuit brought against him by Hutchins' family. The actor's legal team filed a motion to have the lawsuit paused on Nov. 19, just a day before the "Rust" premiere in Poland.

Attorney Gloria Allred filed a lawsuit alleging battery, loss of consortium, infliction of emotional distress and more on behalf of Hutchins' mother, sister and father in February 2023. The lawsuit claimed Hutchins was financially responsible for her family and had plans to bring them with her to live in America.

The lawsuit named Baldwin, producers of "Rust" and other defendants the lawyer argued are responsible for the death of Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin attends his manslaughter trial

Alec Baldwin still faces a civil lawsuit from Halyna Hutchins' family. (Reuters/Ramsay de Give/Pool)

Baldwin's legal team previously requested the wrongful death lawsuit be dismissed.

"The loss of a daughter and sister is undoubtedly painful in any circumstance," lawyers for the actor wrote in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital in February 2023. "Yet Plaintiffs – who had been distanced from Halyna physically, financially, and emotionally for years before her death – have no viable cause of action against Defendants. This action is especially misguided."

Baldwin's legal team specifically noted that the plaintiff has to be married to the decedent in California law to receive compensation for a wrongful death. Additionally, the lawyers argued Hutchins' family could not prove a "sufficiently close relationship" with the cinematographer, which is necessary under New Mexico law.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

