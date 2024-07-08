Expand / Collapse search
Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin 'Rust' trial: Actor saunters into court for pretrial hearing

Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted at trial

Rebecca Rosenberg By Rebecca Rosenberg Fox News
Published
WATCH LIVE: Alec Baldwin pretrial hearing sets stage for his arrival in court

WATCH LIVE: Alec Baldwin pretrial hearing sets stage for his arrival in court

The actor faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin sauntered into a New Mexico courthouse Monday morning ahead of his involuntary manslaughter trial for the accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The "30 Rock" star stepped out of a black Chevrolet Suburban with his entourage. Baldwin arrived in court even though he was excused from appearing at the pretrial hearing at the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe before Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer.

The actor, flanked by his defense attorney Alex Spiro, wore a navy suit and tie and black-rimmed glasses. He did not address the crowd of reporters outside.

Alec Baldwin arrives at the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe, New Mexico

Alec Baldwin arrives at the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Monday, July 8, 2024. Jury selection for Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial is set to begin tomorrow, nearly three years after the fatal shooting of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

A gun Baldwin was holding fired on the set of the Western film "Rust" in 2021, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. He has pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, he faces up to 18 months in prison. Jury selection is slated to begin Tuesday.

Alec Baldwin arrives at the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe, New Mexico

Alec Baldwin arrives with his defense attorney Alex Spiro at the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Monday, July 8, 2024.  (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

The actor was spotted at the luxury Eldorado Hotel and Spa Sunday night huddling with more than a dozen members of his legal team in a large conference room. 

He departed from the property shortly after 8 a.m.

Alec Baldwin arrives at the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe, New Mexico

Alec Baldwin arrived to court even though the actor had waived his appearance at all hearings before the trial. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

It's unclear if he's staying at the hotel, but it does boast a palatial presidential suite.

Judge Sommer is hearing arguments on an array of motions Monday that will determine what evidence can be presented at trial. 

