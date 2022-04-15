Alec Baldwin explains 'why' he and Hilaria keep having kids while expecting 7th child

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alec Baldwin shared the reasoning behind his large family with Hilaria Baldwin during a recent Instagram post.

The "30 Rock" actor shared a video of his daughter Maria Lucia and explained the decision to keep having kids.

"People ask why," Baldwin captioned the video. "This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey."

Baldwin and Hilaria announced on social media in late March that they were expecting their seventh child.

HILARIA BALDWIN, ALEC BALDWIN EXPECTING THEIR SEVENTH CHILD TOGETHER: ‘A HUGE SURPRISE’

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," Hilaria's caption of her post begins.

"We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call 'life.' Our love to you and your loved ones."

Baldwin also shared the news on his own Instagram account, writing: "If you look at the spaghetti sauce carefully, it says ‘I’m getting another sibling.'"

Hilaria and Baldwin share Maria Lucia, 13 months, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, and Rafael Thomas, 6, plus daughter Carmen Gabriela, 8.

Baldwin is also the father to 26-year-old daughter Ireland, who he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The news of the couple's seventh child comes one month after Baldwin was named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' family. Hutchins died on the set of "Rust" on Oct. 21 after a gun Baldwin was holding discharged.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto and Janelle Ash contributed to this report.