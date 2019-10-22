Alec Baldwin campaigning for Democrats in Virginia

Alec Baldwin is taking a step away from political satire to campaign for Virginia Democrats.

The 61-year-old actor, best known these days for his mocking impersonation of President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," is heading to Virginia to help Democratic legislative candidates.

Baldwin is set to knock on doors, make calls and deliver pizza to volunteers at multiple stops around the state on Tuesday.

The progressive advocacy group People for the American Way helped organize the trip. Baldwin is a board member of the group and has been an outspoken critic of Trump.

Virginia is one of only four states holding legislative elections this year and the only one where partisan control of the legislature is up for grabs. National groups view Virginia as a warmup to the 2020 presidential cycle and are pouring money into the state.

Baldwin has been very vocal about his distaste for the Trump administration in the past, most notably by way of his over-the-top impression of the president on “SNL.” Although he’s previously stated he’d rather a meteor take out the building than continue to play Trump on the hit sketch series, he confirmed he'll still do it. Baldwin recently revealed to “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon that the show’s creator, Lorne Michaels, convinced him to stick around a little longer.

“I said to them, and it was not with any malice or any lack of affection for them, I said, ‘Oh, I don’t want to do that anymore, I don’t want to do the Trump thing again. I’m going to stop.’ And I don’t need to tell you about the Lorne Michaels’ Jedi Mind Trick thing,” Baldwin explained.

He continued: “[Lorne] gets me on the phone the Friday before the show, the day before the show, and he’s like, ‘I don’t think you understand,’ and I go, ‘What don’t I understand? I’ve been thinking about it all summer. Every day I’ve been thinking about it.’ And he said, ‘I don’t think you understand how important this is.’”

“So [Lorne] said to me, ‘You should come and do it, your audience demands it’ or something like that,” Baldwin concluded. “So I came, and I did it. And I’m going to do it a few times.”

