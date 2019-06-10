Alec Baldwin calls Sarah Huckabee Sanders a 'mouthpiece for facism' during nasty feud with father

Alec Baldwin attacked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during a heated exchange with her father, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, calling her a "mouthpiece for fascism."

The feud began when Huckabee celebrated Baldwin's declaration that he is "so done" with impersonating President Trump on "Saturday Night Live."

"Good news for viewers who are “so done” with “SNL” & unfunny vicious Trump bashing instead of comedy," Huckabee tweeted.

Baldwin shot back on early Monday morning, targeting both him and his daughter.

"Who knows what the future holds?" Baldwin began. "I tell what it should hold. That you, who have sucked a govt paycheck out of the economy while you were a dreadful Lt gov and then gov and that daughter of yours, a mouthpiece for fascism, that you go away. Just... go away."

The "30 Rock" star followed up that tweet with another, calling his TBN show "dreadful" and that he has "no charm, insight or intellect."

Huckabee, a Fox News contributor, has yet to respond to Baldwin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baldwin, however, suggested that he may hold onto the role of "President Trump" on "Saturday Night Live" in response to an article that his departure from the show would be a "win" for the president.

"If pissing off Trump is the point, then I’ll keep doing it! I’ll keep doing it!!" Baldwin said.