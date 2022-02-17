Alec Baldwin is 'blaming others' for Halyna Hutchins' death, and in 'complete denial', family attorney says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alec Baldwin is in "complete denial" and refuses to accept "any responsibility" for the death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, her family's attorney says.

Hutchins was killed on Oct. 21 on the New Mexico movie set after a gun Baldwin was holding discharged. The actor continues to maintain his innocence and has alleged in a televised interview that he did not pull the trigger.

On the heels of Hutchins' family filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and others on Tuesday, the family's attorney, Brian Panish, appeared on "Dan Abrams Live," where he claimed the "30 Rock" star "is continuing to do what he's done throughout this – blaming others."

"He's not accepting any responsibility," Panish said, adding that Baldwin, 63, "refused any gun safety training, number one."

ALEC BALDWIN 'RUST' SET SHOOTING RECREATED IN VIDEO SIMULATION

"Number two, he pointed a gun at someone on a set. You don't do that without plexiglass and other precautions. Number three, why were there bullets in the gun to begin with whether they were fake or real? It was only a lineup. There was no intention for him to shoot the weapon. He wasn't supposed to shoot the weapon. Nobody expected him to do that, yet he recklessly fired the weapon while pointing it at three people, killed one and injured another," Panish added.

In addition Hutchins' death, director Joel Souza was also injured.

The Hutchins family is suing for punitive damages, funeral and burial expenses, among other things to be determined at a trial. The criminal investigation is still ongoing, with the most recent development being the retrieval of Baldwin's cellphone by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department. The sheriff's office had no comment on the wrongful death lawsuit when reached by Fox News Digital.

ALEC BALDWIN ‘INSEPARABLE’ FROM ‘RUST’ SHOOTING AS HE FACES WRONGFUL DEATH LAWSUIT, LEGAL EXPERTS WEIGH IN

"The investigation remains open and ongoing," Juan Rios, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said in a statement.

Panish said it's up to the prosecuting attorney to determine whether Baldwin will be charged with a crime. Regardless, the attorney said Baldwin is "in complete denial, accepting no responsibility, and we look forward to letting the folks, the community, in Santa Fe County determine his responsibility."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Baldwin's lawyers denied the actor was "reckless" on the set of "Rust" in a statement shared with Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

"Everyone’s hearts and thoughts remain with Halyna’s family as they continue to process this unspeakable tragedy," attorney Aaron Dyer said on behalf of Baldwin. "We continue to cooperate with the authorities to determine how live ammunition arrived on the ‘Rust’ set in the first place. Any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false."

"He, Halyna and the rest of the crew relied on the statement by the two professionals responsible for checking the gun that it was a ‘cold gun’ — meaning there is no possibility of a discharge, blank or otherwise," the statement continued.

"This protocol has worked on thousands of films, with millions of discharges, as there has never before been an incident on a set where an actual bullet harmed anyone. Actors should be able to rely on armorers and prop department professionals, as well as assistant directors, rather than deciding on their own when a gun is safe to use," it concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baldwin continues to make headlines as he returns to work and publicly speaks out about his life amid the ongoing investigation.

"This is a complicated situation, but we're seeing prosecutors and investigators perform a very thorough investigation despite all of the media attention," Levin told Fox News Digital. "At this point, it's just a waiting game to see what's done."

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.