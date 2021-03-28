Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music
Published

Alabama Shakes drummer Steven Johnson arrested on child abuse charges

Steven William Johnson, 35, has been indicted on multiple charges, authorities say

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 27Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 27

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

A drummer for Grammy Award-winning band Alabama Shakes was arrested in Alabama last week on child abuse charges.

Steven William Johnson, 35, has been indicted on charges of willful torture, willful abuse and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under age 18, according to reports.

Johnson also pleaded guilty in March 2020 to violating a domestic violence protection order in Limestone County, Ala., and was given a suspended sentence of a year in jail, with 24 months on probation.

SAINTS STAR MARSHON LATTIMORE ARRESTED IN CLEVELAND: REPORT

Steve Johnson of Alabama Shakes accepts the best American roots performance for "Killer Diller Blues" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York, Jan. 28, 2018. (Associated Press)

Steve Johnson of Alabama Shakes accepts the best American roots performance for "Killer Diller Blues" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York, Jan. 28, 2018. (Associated Press)

Johnson’s Alabama Shakes band members, who went on hiatus three years ago so the lead singer could pursue a solo career, have not commented on the arrest.

He was booked into the Limestone County Jail with a bond set at $21,500.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His arraignment date is set for April 7.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

On Our Radar