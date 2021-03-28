Alabama Shakes drummer Steven Johnson arrested on child abuse charges

A drummer for Grammy Award-winning band Alabama Shakes was arrested in Alabama last week on child abuse charges.

Steven William Johnson, 35, has been indicted on charges of willful torture, willful abuse and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under age 18, according to reports.

Johnson also pleaded guilty in March 2020 to violating a domestic violence protection order in Limestone County, Ala., and was given a suspended sentence of a year in jail, with 24 months on probation.

Johnson’s Alabama Shakes band members, who went on hiatus three years ago so the lead singer could pursue a solo career, have not commented on the arrest.

He was booked into the Limestone County Jail with a bond set at $21,500.

His arraignment date is set for April 7.

