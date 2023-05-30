Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Al Pacino, 83, expecting fourth child

'Godfather' actor Al Pacino will become 'Dad' for the fourth time this year

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Al Pacino will become a father for the fourth time, his representatives confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The "Godfather" actor is expecting his first child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29.

Al Pacino holds his hands to his chest during an interview

Al Pacino will become a dad once again at the age of 83. (Dominik Bindl)

Pacino, who turned 83 years old in April, has three kids: a daughter with his ex Jan Tarrant and twins with his ex, Beverly D'Angelo.

