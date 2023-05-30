Al Pacino, 83, expecting fourth child

Al Pacino will become a father for the fourth time, his representatives confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The "Godfather" actor is expecting his first child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29.

ROBERT DE NIRO, 79, WELCOMES HIS 7TH CHILD

Pacino, who turned 83 years old in April, has three kids: a daughter with his ex Jan Tarrant and twins with his ex, Beverly D'Angelo.