Adam Schlesinger's girlfriend shares heartbreaking story of her final days with the Fountains of Wayne artist

The girlfriend of Fountains of Wayne co-frontman Adam Schlesinger posted the last photo of them together along with a lengthy caption detailing her how he spent his final moments.

The Emmy- and Grammy-winning musician and songwriter, who was also known for his work on the TV show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” died on April 1 at a hospital in upstate New York due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 52.

Alexis Morley shared an image of her and Schlesinger trekking on “Poets’ Walk” in Red Hook, N.Y., that was taken by their mutual friend, David Watts. In a lengthy caption, Morley explained that they had taken a four-mile walk at the picturesque location the day he started to experience symptoms.

“That night he woke up at 4am with a fever. We spent such a sweet week together, our roles kind of reversed because usually Adam was the one to take care of me. I tried to keep him comfortable, nurse him back to health, as we waited for the fever to break. We were sure it would — just like any other crappy flu,” she wrote. “He said, ‘I’m ok. I have my Alexis.’”

Although they were treating it like any other illness, Morley explained that it quickly became apparent that the acclaimed artist was dealing with something more.

“But 7 days later things got worse and I brought him to the hospital,” she explained. “I wasn’t allowed to walk in with him. I drove home alone through a snowstorm terrified (the first time I’d driven a car in years), but we spent the night texting, making cute jokes, feeling optimistic. He kept telling me how much he loved me and thanked me for ‘saving [his] life.’”

She continued: “The next morning he was intubated. I never got to hear his voice again. After 10 days of me, our incredible families, and friends drawing on every resource possible trying to help, I got a 3am call from the hospital. He wasn’t going to make it.”

She noted that she immediately asked if she would be allowed to spend his last moments with him in the hospital, knowing that the COVID-19 pandemic had forced hospitals to implement strict rules regarding visitors.

“They made special arrangements for me to be allowed into the covid unit: a low-lit, grim, heavy place; the medical workers and I obscured by layers of PPE,” she wrote.

From there, Morley detailed her final moments with the late musician.

“Adam looked sweet, peaceful, beautiful. I’m so thankful that I got to spend that one final hour with him — and that I was able to connect Sadie & Claire and Bobbi & Steve through my phone’s facetime too. I like to think he could sense us there, but he was deeply unconscious,” Morley wrote.

She concluded her post, writing: “Shortly after I arrived back at the house, Jordan, a male nurse who’d been so wonderfully compassionate in the covid unit, called to tell me that Adam had just passed, peacefully, He was holding his hand as it happened. It had been a dark, overcast day, but at that moment the sun came out for just a few minutes and lit up the entire sky. I love you so, so much, Adam.”