Adam Sandler's two teenage daughters are getting a big warning from the legendary Hollywood star they call dad.

On Tuesday, the actor's "Adam Sandler: Love You" debuted on Netflix, and Sandler advised Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15, not to watch the special due to his foul language.

"I do curse a lot," he told E! News at the premiere of his comedy special. "I apologize to many, many people out there, especially my family. They don't need to know those words exist.

"They can see a couple parts of it. I don't throw it on for them too quickly. In fact, they're not coming tonight. They'll see me at the party after. But I said, 'You don't need to see this one.'"

The "Murder Mystery" star has also given his daughters some fatherly advice when it comes to their acting careers.

In 2023, Sandler opened up to People about how his daughters appeared as voice actors in his animated film, "Leo." At the time, the comedian revealed the words of wisdom he passed down.

"I tell them to make sure you feel good about what you do and how hard you worked, and you judge yourself," Sandler told the outlet. "Don't let too many people try to get in your head. If you feel like you gave it your all, that's all you can ask."

Sandler's wife of over 20 years, Jackie, also had a role in the animated movie.

"[It’s] always fun to be with my family," he explained. "It's kind of what they are thinking about getting into and their passion, and so it's good to learn with them."

The Sandler family appearing in another film together is not off the table.

"You never know, but we had a great time at that bat mitzvah movie. And this one, we started doing this four years ago, and they grew up a little bit while doing this movie. So, it's been really nice," he told the outlet.

In August 2023, the Sandlers starred in Netflix's "You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah" right before his youngest daughter's actual bat mitzvah, the film's director, Sammi Cohen, told People at the time.

"What’s really funny is, right before we started prepping for the film, Sunny had her actual bat mitzvah," Cohen said. "So, I went to that service, and we got to do the real-life bat mitzvah and then left to make the movie. It was a really fun life movie moment."