Adam Levine's yoga instructor says he treated her like 'used trash' after sending flirty text

The yoga instructor who claimed Adam Levine sent her a flirtatious text years ago is speaking out and slamming Levine.

In a new interview, Alanna Zabel, now 49, characterized the way the "Sugar" singer treated her as "used trash."

"This isn't about a love affair or a salacious text, it's about being a decent human being," she told the Daily Mail. "Friends don't treat each other like used trash, and that's how he treated me."

The yoga instructor worked with Levine between 2007 and 2010. During that time, Zabel said she received a text from the musician saying he wanted "to spend the day with you naked."

She also said Levine bragged to her friends that she had "the best a-- in town and it was cute." After Levine sent the text, Zabel's boyfriend at the time saw it and allegedly broke her wrist.

Zabel claimed Levine knew that her boyfriend had turned abusive.

"[Levine] knew what I was going through with my then-boyfriend who became abusive, and instead of responding to my text, he simply cut me off," she claimed.

The yoga instructor emphasized that she was not looking for her "fifteen minutes of fame" and simply wanted to come forward after other women started to talk about their experiences with the Maroon 5 frontman.

"When I found out that Adam had asked this influencer if he could name his baby after her, I saw him in a completely different light and decided it was finally time to share this," she said. "If I wanted my fifteen minutes of fame, I would have gone public with this a very long time ago.

"Harboring this pain for as long as I have has taken a lot of valuable energy to hold onto, and in order to heal we need to let them go."

The yoga instructor further claimed that she felt "iced" out by Levine.

"I felt that we cared about each other, and he iced me out during a deeply upsetting time," Zabel noted.

Shortly after Levine sent the text to Zabel, the yoga instructor claimed she was pulled from Maroon 5's upcoming tour.

Her advice to Levine is to "be a role model" for his children.

"It's simple. Don't be a jerk," Zabel said. "Don't treat women like they are disposable, or that their value is solely based on their looks, and for God's sake please be a role model for your young girls. Children learn by what they see far more than what they're told."

Five women have come forward accusing Levine of sending flirtatious or inappropriate text messages, including Instagram model Sumner Stroh. The model claimed she had a yearlong affair with Levine, who is currently married to Behati Prinsloo.

Stroh revealed the alleged affair days after Levine and Prinsloo announced they were expecting their third child together.

The model claimed Levine had randomly reached out to her months after the affair ended to ask if he could name his new child "Sumner."

Levine denied the affair on Tuesday, but acknowledged that he had "crossed the line" while talking to women who were not his wife.

"He maintains that none of these interactions became physical," a source close to Levine confirmed to Fox News Digital.