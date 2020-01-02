Actress Elizabeth Sellars, star of ‘Barefoot Contessa,’ ‘Désirée,’ dead at 98

Elizabeth Sellars, the Glasgow-born actress who appeared in films that starred Marlon Brando, Humphrey Bogart and Peter O’Toole, on TV with Laurence Olivier and onstage opposite Alec Guinness, died at her home in France on Dec. 30. She was 98.

Her death was announced by her family.

Trained at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, Sellars made the first of many stage appearances in 1946’s "The Brothers Karamazov," starring Guinness.

By 1949 she’d embarked on a long film career, making her debut in the British film Floodtide, and, in Hollywood, she appeared in 1954’s "The Barefoot Contessa" with Bogart and Ava Gardner. Also that year, she performed in the Brando film "Désirée."

Other film highlights include Prince of Players, starring Richard Burton, in 1955; 1957’s "The Shiralee," starring Peter Finch; 1960’s "The Day They Robbed the Bank of England," with O’Toole; and, reteaming with Gardner in 1963, "55 Days in Peking." In 1967 she starred in the Hammer horror film "The Mummy’s Shroud." On British television, she starred in 1982’s "A Voyage Round My Father" with Olivier and Alan Bates, and, in her final credit, 1990’s "Made in Heaven."

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Frank Henley, who died in 2009. She is survived by stepson Raymond.