Actor James Cromwell arrested in PETA protest in at Texas A&M

Actor James Cromwell was arrested Thursday after he and another man disrupted a Texas A&M University System Board of Regents meeting to protest the school's use of dogs for medical research.

The 79-year-old actor -- known for his roles in "Babe," "L.A. Confidential," and "The Queen" -- and Jeremy Beckman were part of a demonstration by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in College Station.

“Texas A&M continues to torment golden retrievers and other dogs, even though decades of these experiments have not led to a cure for humans with muscular dystrophy,” Cromwell said in a PETA news release.

He was booked into the Brazos County Jail on suspicion of hindering proceedings by disorderly conduct, a police department spokesperson told People on Thursday.

Both men posted $5,000 bonds and were released. The university stopped breeding dogs "for canine muscular dystrophy experiments," the animal welfare organization said, "but its experiments continue."

In a statement to People, the university said: "Unfortunately, no complete alternatives to animal research exist at this time, though A&M currently uses computer models, epidemiological studies, cell cultures and other methods when possible.

"Until you try a drug in a living being — a breathing organism — you won’t know its potential," the statement continued. "You don’t want someone’s child to be the first time you try a drug,"