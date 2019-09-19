Expand / Collapse search
PETA praises Trader Joe’s for package redesign eliminating circus elephant images

Alexandra Deabler
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is praising Trader Joe’s after the grocery store chain redesigned some of its packaging, allegedly at the animal rights group's urging.

PETA shared that it contacted Trader Joe's over the brand's use of circus elephant images.

PETA shared that it contacted Trader Joe's over the brand's use of circus elephant images. (Trader Joe's)

In a statement to Fox News, PETA said that it contacted Trader Joe’s about its use of circus elephant images on items such as peanuts, peanut butter and toilet paper, pointing out that it was “standard practice to beat, shock, chain, and whip elephants" and other animals used in circus performances.

PETA said the images were "old-school" and brought up the cruelty circus performing animals endured.

PETA said the images were "old-school" and brought up the cruelty circus performing animals endured. (Trader Joe's)

It has not been confirmed if the redesign has taken effect at all stores nationwide, though PETA stated that Trader Joe's CEO Dane Bane assured the organization once the existing stock of peanut butter jars are sold out, the next shipment will no longer contain the circus elephant image.

Trader Joe's did not confirm if PETA's complaints were behind the brand's package redesign, though PETA is claiming they are.

Trader Joe's did not confirm if PETA's complaints were behind the brand's package redesign, though PETA is claiming they are. (Trader Joe's)

PETA shared an updated photo of Trader Joe's Bamba peanut snacks in the grocery store.

PETA shared an updated photo of Trader Joe's Bamba peanut snacks in the grocery store. (PETA)

"The new designs at Trader Joe's perfectly reflect that our society no longer tolerates beating elephants into submission for circus shows," says PETA Foundation Deputy Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Rachel Mathews. "PETA looks forward to seeing other compassionate companies follow Trader Joe's lead and ditch old-school imagery that normalizes cruelty to animals."

Trader Joe's toilet paper was also changed to eliminate a circus elephant from the front of its packaging.

Trader Joe's toilet paper was also changed to eliminate a circus elephant from the front of its packaging. (PETA)

According to PETA, the change by Trader Joe’s comes about a year after the organization convinced Nabisco to redesign its classic Barnum’s Animal Crackers package, which previously showed animals in circus train cars, to instead show animals freely roaming about in nature.

Trader Joe’s did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

