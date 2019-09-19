PETA praises Trader Joe’s for package redesign eliminating circus elephant images

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is praising Trader Joe’s after the grocery store chain redesigned some of its packaging, allegedly at the animal rights group's urging.

In a statement to Fox News, PETA said that it contacted Trader Joe’s about its use of circus elephant images on items such as peanuts, peanut butter and toilet paper, pointing out that it was “standard practice to beat, shock, chain, and whip elephants" and other animals used in circus performances.

It has not been confirmed if the redesign has taken effect at all stores nationwide, though PETA stated that Trader Joe's CEO Dane Bane assured the organization once the existing stock of peanut butter jars are sold out, the next shipment will no longer contain the circus elephant image.

"The new designs at Trader Joe's perfectly reflect that our society no longer tolerates beating elephants into submission for circus shows," says PETA Foundation Deputy Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Rachel Mathews. "PETA looks forward to seeing other compassionate companies follow Trader Joe's lead and ditch old-school imagery that normalizes cruelty to animals."

According to PETA, the change by Trader Joe’s comes about a year after the organization convinced Nabisco to redesign its classic Barnum’s Animal Crackers package, which previously showed animals in circus train cars, to instead show animals freely roaming about in nature.

Trader Joe’s did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

