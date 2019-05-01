Actor Baldwin says Trump 'fooled all these flyover Americans'

Actor Alec Baldwin blasted President Trump for not changing his personality since taking office and for fooling "all these flyover Americans" into backing his candidacy in 2016.

Appearing on PBS' "Amanpour & Co" on Monday night, the "30 Rock" star began by saying how everyone who has had the job as president changed while serving "except" for Trump, who he predicted would be "the only man in American history that the presidency of the United States has had no effect on."

"After he won, which was horrifying to me, because if you're a New Yorker, you're onto Trump -- he's not the host of 'The Apprentice' who's fooled all these flyover Americans that he's this crack businessman," Baldwin said. "We kind of know he's something else. But even so, when he won, I thought to myself, he's gonna change. Give it a year, and we'll see a different Trump.

"And no. He's the same now, which -- this is the real tragedy -- he's exactly the same today as he was back in November of 2016."

Journalist Walter Isaacson pressed Baldwin on the "resentment" many people feel toward left-leaning coastal elites in New York and Hollywood after he referred to "flyover Americans," noting that such resentment "leads to a Donald Trump."

That was something Baldwin acknowledged.

"When I say flyover Americans I mean that -- that's a show business term in terms of demographics and I don't mean that with any -- in any pejorative sense. I mean, I live in a world where nobody watched 'The Apprentice.' Nobody I know in the world I lived in in New York or L.A. or in the world I live ever watched 'The Apprentice,'" Baldwin told Isaacson. "'The Apprentice' was a tedious, kind of silly show that was on the air -- that was a triumph for them and for [the executive producer Mark] Burnett and all those people. They made a lot of money. But the idea that you'd show an edited version of this kind of hyperstylized reality show and say that that's who that guy is -- this is acting!"

The Emmy-winning actor, who won both acclaim and notoriety for regularly impersonating Trump on "Saturday Night Live," recalled reading an article about people in a state like Kentucky or West Virginia who "admire" Trump for being hated by "northeastern elites" and how 2016 was their "chance to say 'F.U.' to the rest of the country."

Baldwin called that "numbing."