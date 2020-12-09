Rapper Action Bronson reveals he lost over 125 pounds during quarantine

Action Bronson has taken control of his health.

The 37-year-old rapper revealed he's lost over 125 pounds during quarantine by better managing his diet and exercise routine.

Bronson, whose real name is Ariyan Arslani, said he went from almost 400 pounds down to the mid-200s.

"This journey started way long ago," he told Men’s Health magazine. “I was born heavy. I was a heavy child. This transformation was long overdue."

The former chef from New York realized that his health was suffering and need to work on portion control.

"There was a lot of shit like prediabetes, eczema, asthma, all kinds of f--king dumb stuff that I had given myself," Bronson admitted. "If I made something that was a big, round dish, I would eat the big, round dish. I wouldn’t just have one piece."

It was the birth of his son in 2019 that really shifted Bronson's focus in life.

"You always want to be around for your family," he explained. "It wasn’t going to happen unless I made that decision myself, and, you know, it takes some soul-searching and some shit to really bother you. Like something that really gets under your skin to make that change. That happened to me."

Bronson starts his day early, around 4 a.m., opting for boxing and HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts.

"I’ve already got my work in while everyone else is snoozing," he shared and like "putting in big gains, big protein, you know?"

"You’re playing quarterback with your own body. It’s all about decisions," Bronson explained. "You keep your eye on the prize and don’t let yourself fall down."