Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Diet & Fitness
Published

Rapper Action Bronson reveals he lost over 125 pounds during quarantine

The rapper said having a son inspired him to get healthy

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 9Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 9

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Action Bronson has taken control of his health.

The 37-year-old rapper revealed he's lost over 125 pounds during quarantine by better managing his diet and exercise routine.  

Bronson, whose real name is Ariyan Arslani, said he went from almost 400 pounds down to the mid-200s.

"This journey started way long ago," he told Men’s Health magazine. “I was born heavy. I was a heavy child. This transformation was long overdue."

RAPPER ACTION BRONSON REVEALS HE LOST 80 POUNDS: ‘I DESERVE TO HAVE A HOT BOD’

The former chef from New York realized that his health was suffering and need to work on portion control. 

"There was a lot of shit like prediabetes, eczema, asthma, all kinds of f--king dumb stuff that I had given myself," Bronson admitted. "If I made something that was a big, round dish, I would eat the big, round dish. I wouldn’t just have one piece."

It was the birth of his son in 2019 that really shifted Bronson's focus in life. 

Action Bronson has worked hard during quarantine to drop over 125 lbs. 

Action Bronson has worked hard during quarantine to drop over 125 lbs.  (Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

"You always want to be around for your family," he explained. "It wasn’t going to happen unless I made that decision myself, and, you know, it takes some soul-searching and some shit to really bother you. Like something that really gets under your skin to make that change. That happened to me."

Bronson starts his day early, around 4 a.m., opting for boxing and HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’ve already got my work in while everyone else is snoozing," he shared and like "putting in big gains, big protein, you know?"

"You’re playing quarterback with your own body. It’s all about decisions," Bronson explained. "You keep your eye on the prize and don’t let yourself fall down."

On Our Radar