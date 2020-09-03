ABC's 'black-ish' will air two special episodes about the upcoming election

ABC’s “black-ish” will air two special episodes in October in which the characters deal with issues related to election politics.

The network announced Tuesday that two standalone special episodes will drop on Oct. 4 ahead of the show’s highly anticipated Season 7 premiere. The unique episodes will air back to back and focus on the Johnson family as it navigates the upcoming election and tackles issues such as voting rights, campaign fundraising and private interest group struggles.

The first of the specials, titled “Election Special Pt. 1,” will see the character Junior, played by Marcus Scribner, excitedly preparing to vote for the first time only to discover that his name has been purged from the voter polls, a press release from ABC notes. He then goes on a deep dive into why he and so many others end up struggling with the voter registration system in the U.S.

In “Election Special Pt. 2,” things take a big turn as the show goes animated for the first time to tell the story of Andre, played by Anthony Anderson, after his colleague Leslie Stevens, played by Peter Mackenzie, makes the decision to run for Congress. Andre gets his family to help him campaign against Stevens but finds himself too caught up in fundraising and private interest groups.

Both episodes will be directed by Oscar winner Matthew Cherry.

This is far from the first time that the ABC series has used the politics of the day to tell stories about its characters. In 2017 it tackled the 2016 election of Donald Trump in a special, politically charged episode. Recently, a shelved 2018 episode about racial inequality in the U.S. was finally allowed to debut by way of streaming on Hulu for the first time.

However, ABC notes that “black-ish” won’t stop tackling modern issues in its upcoming season.

“In its upcoming seventh season, ''black-ish' will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, systemic racism and the movement for social justice and equality,” a statement from the network reads.