PETA to send humane mousetrap to White House to save viral mouse

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Thursday said it was sending a "humane mousetrap" to the White House to save a mouse that went viral earlier this week when it fell from the ceiling in a room packed with journalists.

“The White House is this mouse’s house, too, but we’d rather that she be evicted than eviscerated, so we’re providing a humane trap that allows her to be put outdoors safely,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement. “Effective rodent-control measures are those that keep smart, gentle mice out of glue traps and reporters’ laps without harming them.”

The mouse caused a stir Tuesday when it fell from a White House ceiling in the press room onto a reporter's lap.

NBC News reporter Peter Alexander tweeted the mouse fell onto him from above and that reporters gathered and began searching for the rodent.

One reporter tweeted it was "the most excitement in the White House briefing room in months," alluding to the Trump administration's months-long halt of traditional daily press briefings.

The mousetrap being sent by PETA catches mice and allows them to be released unharmed.

Newkirk said the animals rights group will also send the White House a copy of a tip sheet: "Living in Harmony With House Mice and Rats."

She said PETA "is willing to provide many more humane traps, if needed."