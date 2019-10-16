Abby Huntsman praises Buttigieg for taking on O'Rourke's gun plan: "Let's live in reality!'

"The View" co-host Abby Huntsman criticized Beto O'Rourke's gun confiscation plan, arguing that South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg was right to question it during Tuesday night's primary debate.

"He also had a great moment with Beto O'Rourke on guns when Beto said 'I'm going to go into people's homes and take people's guns,' he said, 'This is a purity test. That's never going to pass so let's live in reality once again.' I think that is -- that is the way to beat Trump," Huntsman said.

"If you go so far to the left and say we're going to live in this world that's never going to exist, you're not going to get people in the middle. They're going to have no option but to maybe vote for Trump again."

Huntsman's comments came after some tense moments between the 2020 hopefuls during Tuesday's debate.

BUTTIGIEG SLAMS O'ROURKE OVER GUNS: 'I DON'T NEED LESSONS FROM YOU ON COURAGE'

Asked by the moderators at the debate at Otterbein University in Ohio how he would enforce his plan, O’Rourke answered that he expected “my fellow Americans to follow the law.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buttigieg, who’s criticized O’Rourke’s proposal as a “shiny object” that distracts from implementing gun control steps that enjoy widespread support, argued that O’Rourke’s answer showed a lack of clarity on whether a mandatory gun buyback program could work. And Buttigieg emphasized that “we cannot wait for purity tests…we have to just get something done.”

“This is not a purity test,” O’Rourke fired back, emphasizing that if the federal government banned the sale of assault weapons, it made sense that existing weapons need to be removed from the streets. At one point, Buttigieg told O'Rourke: "I don't need lessons from you on courage."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.