Aaron Spelling's son Randy felt intense pressure in Hollywood to succeed

Randy Spelling, the son of the late TV producer Aaron Spelling, left Hollywood to save himself.

The 42-year-old struggled to handle the pressure he felt from Tinseltown to create an empire as his "legend" of a father had done by producing megahit shows such as "Beverly Hills, 90210," "Charlie’s Angels," "Dynasty," and "Melrose Place."

"I think I took it as this self-imposed… I have to be something big and [I thought], ‘Well, I guess bigness comes in the way of being famous or as an actor or producer,’ so that’s how I tried to find that. And then I realized I have to forge my own path because if I don’t it’s going to kill me," Spelling told Page Six.

Instead, Spelling veered away from his father and sister Tori Spelling's footsteps in television and started a career as a life coach after a stint in rehab in 2006 after his father's death.

TORI SPELLING: FROM SUPER-RICH HOLLYWOOD DADDY'S GIRL TO OVERWHELMED, STRUGGLING REALITY STAR

"I was just trying to fill myself in any way I could and started filling myself with the wrong things and got caught up in addiction," he admitted.

"So I went to rehab and after I thought, ‘Gosh, I have this second chance, who do I want to be? What makes me happy? What am I here for?’ And all these existential questions that I really set out on a path to answer."

Now years later, Spelling loves working with different clients with unique needs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’ve been on both sides of the coin from having everything to being very concerned, ‘How I am going to make this happen for my family?’ and I can tell you happiness doesn’t come from money," he said. "It can bring less stress and afford more choice but I work with people who have very little and CEOs and I can tell you happiness has nothing to do with money."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Spelling currently lives in Oregon with his wife Leah whom he married in 2010. The couple shares two daughters.